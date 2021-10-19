Market Sentiment Improves, Stocks Benefit as US Dollar Sinks | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery, EUR/GBP Reversal Risk
2021-10-19 09:38:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes Monthly High as RSI Recovers from Oversold Zone
2021-10-18 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Extended with Levels to Watch
2021-10-19 12:30:00
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-18 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets
2021-10-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support
2021-10-18 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bolts Higher on Soft US Dollar and BoE Hawks. Will it Keep Going?
2021-10-19 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.14% FTSE 100: -0.12% France 40: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XAoMaccNOb
  • The US dollar continues to lose ground against its Canadian counterpart with the pair touching a new three-month low earlier in the session. The recent trend lower is dominated by red candles. Get your $USDCAD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/ETRpHsdlBr https://t.co/Xrn1g9XOvA
  • China studies intervention measures of coal prices - NDRC
  • $EURUSD res test at the 1664 level https://t.co/jieOduhMlt https://t.co/acpK5WNc8u
  • Is the Bitcoin (BTC/USD) market actually open today, cash or futures?? #btc #bitcoin @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/c4BVhvXL08
  • The $DXY Dollar Index didn't follow the 2022 implied Fed Funds futures rate forecast charge these past few weeks, but it seems to have snapped right back in place for a nascent correction... https://t.co/LkoJW2SazW
  • India wants OPEC+ to raise output to control rising oil prices - Oil Secretary
  • 🇺🇸 Housing Starts MoM (SEP) Actual: -1.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-19
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (SEP) Actual: -7.7% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.28%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qjdbLgvmrT
Market Sentiment Improves, Stocks Benefit as US Dollar Sinks | Webinar

Market Sentiment Improves, Stocks Benefit as US Dollar Sinks | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence continues to rise, weakening the safe-haven US Dollar but benefiting so-called risk assets such as Wall Street stocks.
  • Those trends will likely continue for a while, with the S&P 500 set to challenge the highs.

Trader confidence rising

Trader confidence is returning to the markets, with money flowing out of safe havens like the US Dollar and into assets regarded as more risky, such as Wall Street stocks. The improvement in global risk sentiment is also strengthening the prices of assets such as copper and crude oil that would benefit from stronger global demand.

Moreover, for now at least, the markets seem to be shrugging off building inflation pressures that will likely lead to tighter monetary policy in countries such as the UK and the US, suggesting that these trends may continue.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 20 – October 19, 2021)

Latest S&P 500 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Bullish signal for USD/CAD

In the meantime, IG client positioning data are sending out a bullish signal for USD/CAD. The retail trader data show 73.21% of traders using the company’s platforms are net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.73 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.60% lower than yesterday and 7.22% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.57% higher than yesterday and 14.20% higher than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Those recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

USD/CAD Positioning – IG Client Sentiment

Latest IG client sentiment data for USD/CAD.

Source: IG/DailyFX

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
2021-10-19 11:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery, EUR/GBP Reversal Risk
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery, EUR/GBP Reversal Risk
2021-10-19 09:38:00
US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: DXY Breaking Lower as Risk Sentiment Improves
US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: DXY Breaking Lower as Risk Sentiment Improves
2021-10-19 08:10:00
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
