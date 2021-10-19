News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery, EUR/GBP Reversal Risk
2021-10-19 09:38:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes Monthly High as RSI Recovers from Oversold Zone
2021-10-18 20:00:00
News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-18 17:00:00
News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-18 21:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets
2021-10-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support
2021-10-18 17:30:00
News
British Pound Bolts Higher on Soft US Dollar and BoE Hawks. Will it Keep Going?
2021-10-19 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Analysis and News

  • Euro Eyes Psychological Barrier as USD Slides
  • Caution Against Chasing EUR/GBP Lower

EUR/USD:As I noted in the weekly USD outlook, buoyant risk appetite and soaring commodity prices have sapped demand from the greenback. This also has not been helped by the fact that the market appears to be long of dollars and thus position squaring looks to have played its part in the current pullback. In turn, with the Euro seeing a modest bounce from the 1.16 handle, eyes are on the 1.1700 handle, which may well indicate a change in fortunes for the Euro, should the single currency surmount the psychological barrier, then a move to 1.1900 cannot be ruled out.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

What a difference a few weeks makes, since the beginning of the month UK money markets have shifted from a 20% to an 80% probability for a 25bps rate hike at the November Bank of England meeting. The latest re-pricing coming amid another round of hawkish BoE commentary, in which Governor Bailey stated while monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems (which the UK economy is currently facing), central banks must act now to dampen inflation.

As such, the rates market is near enough pricing in 2 hikes by the end of the year (over 4 hikes by the end of 2022) and thus, given the aggressive tightening bets, this leaves the Pound in a precarious situation. The reason for this is due to the fact that there doesn't appear to be unanimity on the committee with the more cautious Tenreyro and Mann preferring to hold off on rate hikes, which in turn will make it difficult for the BoE to even match the hawkish re-pricing, let alone surprise on the upside. Not only that, it is still up for debate whether lift-off will be 15bps or 25bps and thus should the Bank raise rates by 15bps, this would yet again be another disappointment on the hawkish front, relative to expectations.

What is also interesting, is the Pounds inability to notably strengthen following a surge in tightening bets, yesterday’s move higher in EUR/GBP confirms as much, which perhaps suggests that FX traders view the move as a policy mistake. That said, much like the RBNZ a few weeks back, this could be another case of "buy the rumour, sell the fact" for the Pound.

Money Markets Pricing in Most Aggressive BoE Hiking Cycle Since Pre-GFC

EUR/GBP: Taking a look at the cross and once again, having made fresh YTD lows, there is a bit of friction for EUR/GBP to take another leg lower. This has been a common pattern for the cross, as seen in April and August. In turn, I would be somewhat cautious on chasing the cross lower from current levels and would prefer to fade any rallies from 0.8520 (20DMA).

Today we hear from Governor Bailey again, although with his position being made clear, there may be little else that market participants will glean from his comments. Instead, given the focus on UK inflation, eyes will be on tomorrow’s inflation report. Short-term resistance resides at 0.8570 with support at 0.8420.

On the technical front, EUR/GBP is showing a bullish RSI divergence on the weekly timeframe, typically a sign where downside momentum is stalling.

EUR/GBP Chart: Weekly Timeframe

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Data Warn of EUR/GBP Reversal

Data shows 74.38% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.90 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.34% lower than yesterday and 4.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.11% higher than yesterday and 10.32% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/GBP price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Source: IG, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

