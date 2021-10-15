Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Data Disappoints, DXY Largely Unchanged

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
Gold Prices Up Within a Rising Channel, but Is the Next XAU/USD Move Lower?
2021-10-15 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break
2021-10-15 09:11:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $SPX Weekly Chart Discussed in this week's webinar. . #SPX500 https://t.co/5tVur0U0Cv
  • Risk appetite is still rising into Friday trade but the tempo has slowed and breadth narrowed. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is aiming at record highs and Fed rate forecasts are getting dangerously hawkish. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses Friday trade! https://t.co/ybdriX4Mww
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/10/15/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EURUSD-GBPUSD-USDJPY-USDCAD.html https://t.co/CNpagK6bPz
  • ...given the sensitivity of the Fed to financial stability since the Bernanke days, the bank has time-and-again found itself pushed to shift plans to match the markets views in order to avoid undo volatility. Now, it is inflation pressure vs the Fed's hard-fast timetable
  • Fed rate forecasts continue to charge such that the first hike is now seen as early as Sep 2022. That's a problem as the central bank laid out a slow taper pace to end mid-2022 and previously said there would be a gap between taper and hike https://t.co/7X1yf5rxRD
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L3H71gkLeE
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.82% Germany 30: 0.70% France 40: 0.63% US 500: 0.60% FTSE 100: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RYDpc0mRv4
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.32% Silver: -0.60% Gold: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/liVbZ1tOWS
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (OCT) Actual: 71.4 Expected: 73.1 Previous: 72.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Data Disappoints, DXY Largely Unchanged

Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Data Disappoints, DXY Largely Unchanged

Richard Snow, Analyst

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Narrowly Misses Expectations

The preliminary consumer sentiment data for October came in slightly lower than expected. The university explains that consumer sentiment has remained for the past three months at the lows first recorded in response to last year's shutdown of the economy, referencing the Delta variant, supply chain shortages and reduced labor force participation rates which may weigh heavy on consumer spending.

Please add a description for the image.

Data for the period of March through July ranged from low to high eighties, however, the August and September figures dropped to the low seventies with 70.3 and 71 respectively, indicating a less optimistic outlook from an individual and local economic perspective.

The consumer sentiment print comes shortly after US retail sales data for September outperformed expectations of a 0.2% drop by rising by 0.7% when compared to August’s figure.

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The larger consumer survey conducted by the University of Michigan focuses on three areas:how consumers view prospects for their own financial situation, how they view prospects for the general economy over the near term, and their view of prospects for the economy over the long term. All of the three above mentioned figures dropped from last month.

Please add a description for the image.

Immediate Dollar Response

The US dollar, by way of the US dollar index, understandably showed no significant reaction to the news and continued to trade at.

US Dollar Index (5 min chart)

Please add a description for the image.

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
S&P 500, DAX 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Bank Earnings Trigger Risk-on Mood
S&P 500, DAX 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Bank Earnings Trigger Risk-on Mood
2021-10-15 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break
Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break
2021-10-15 09:11:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks $60k on Growing Futures-Based ETF Expectations
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks $60k on Growing Futures-Based ETF Expectations
2021-10-15 07:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR