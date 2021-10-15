Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
Gold Prices Up Within a Rising Channel, but Is the Next XAU/USD Move Lower?
2021-10-15 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break
2021-10-15 09:11:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/JPY not stopping yet...#gbpjpy #sterling #yen @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/6TaZF0kLW9
  • EUR/GBP testing important support. #eurgbp #euro #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/nick_cawley/2021/10/12/Short-EURGBP-Support-Likely-to-Come-Under-Pressure-in-the-Final-Quarter.html https://t.co/fMdEGBfc8U
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/idM65UUtEF
  • 🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €1.316B Previous: €8.762B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €4.8B Expected: €16.1B Previous: €20.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €8.762B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • Heads Up:💶 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €16.1B Previous: €20.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • Russia's Novak says Russia's average crude oil production seen at 9.8mbpd In October
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/3fytGpurSo
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (SEP) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Japanese Yen Analysis & News

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Nearing 2018 Peak

The main focus in the FX space has been the Japanese Yen which continues to go up in smoke across the board. The sell-off has been relentless and judging by our in-house sentiment report (Figure 1), clients have been attempting to fade the surge in cross-JPY. Interestingly, despite the slip in the US Dollar and US treasury yields, in which the latter has been a big factor behind to softer Yen, USD/JPY is above 114.00 and not far off the 2018 highs (114.50).

Figure 1. Largest Concentration of Net Shorts in GBP/JPY and USD/JPY

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Source: DailyFX, IG

That being said, as oil prices continue to edge higher with Brent crude futures recently breaking above $85/bbl to hit 3yr highs, oil-importing currencies such as the Japan Yen will continue to remain weak. Therefore, looking to fade Yen weakness is the equivalent of standing in front of the proverbial freight train. Meanwhile, momentum indicators such as the RSI showing that Yen crosses are in overbought territory, although, this is by no means at extreme levels and thus doesn’t indicate that a reversal is imminent. Additionally, 20D FX momentum also suggests that price action is not yet extreme (Figure 2). However, I will be keeping a close eye for a pullback in oil and yields for a sign of a short-term top, alongside a dip in risk appetite.

Figure 2. Japanese Yen Selling Not Yet Extreme

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Source: Refinitiv

As I mentioned above, I will be keeping a close eye on US yields, in particular the benchmark 10yr, and while this has pulled back from its recent peak, USD/JPY has so far paid little attention. This alone does not imply JPY weakness cannot continue, but perhaps it may be a factor that suggests momentum may well wane.

USD/JPY vs US 10yr Yield

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/JPY Breaks Multi-Decade Trendline

In light of the persistent JPY selling, GBP/JPY has now broken through its multi-decade trendline, stemming from the 2007 peak, potentially meaning significant topside implications for the cross. To add to this, there is little in the way of notable resistance until the Brexit referendum peak at 160.10.

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks $60k on Growing Futures-Based ETF Expectations
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks $60k on Growing Futures-Based ETF Expectations
2021-10-15 07:19:00
Natural Gas Holds Key Technical Support, Path of Least Resistance Remains Higher
Natural Gas Holds Key Technical Support, Path of Least Resistance Remains Higher
2021-10-15 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rip as Yields Dip, Focus Shifts to Retail Sales
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rip as Yields Dip, Focus Shifts to Retail Sales
2021-10-14 19:36:00
Earnings Season: Bank of America and Morgan Stanley Post Another Strong Quarter
Earnings Season: Bank of America and Morgan Stanley Post Another Strong Quarter
2021-10-14 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed