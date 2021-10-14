British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/JPY Closes in on Major Resistance Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-13 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-14 08:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/JPY Closes in on Major Resistance Levels

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/JPY Closes in on Major Resistance Levels

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The strong move higher in GBP/JPY, that has taken it from a recent low at 148.96 on September 21 to above 155 currently, is now facing stiff resistance that will have to be overcome if the trend is to continue.
  • Even if it can break through the 156.11 high recorded on May 27, there is further resistance at the 156.62 high recorded on February 2, 2018.

GBP/JPY facing key test

The strength of the recent advance in GBP/JPY is facing a key test at the 156.11 high recorded on May 27 and it will likely pause at that level as traders decide whether to keep buying the pair. If it does break through, GBP will be at its highest level since early 2018.

Moreover, a further advance above the 156.62 high recorded in February that year would take GBP to its highest against JPY for more than five years, as shown on the weekly chart below.

GBP/JPY Price Chart, Weekly Timeframe (January 18, 2016 - October 14, 2021)

Latest GBP/JPY price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

On the GBP side of the equation, the Pound is benefiting from suggestions that the Bank of England could be the second major central bank, after only New Zealand, to tighten monetary policy in the current cycle. On the JPY side, Bank of Japan Policy Board member Noguchi Asahi said Thursday that he ruled out withdrawing stimulus even after the Japanese economy recovers from the hit caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That should keep the upward trend in GBP/JPY going longer-term, but the resistance levels mentioned earlier will likely cause at least a temporary barrier first.

Bullish signal from positioning data

As for sentiment, IG client figures show that 27.15% of traders using the company’s platforms are net-long, with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.68 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.49% higher than yesterday but 13.50% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.42% higher than yesterday and 33.50% higher than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise. Moreover, traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH) Primed to Break Higher as Resistance Comes Under Renewed Pressure
Ethereum (ETH) Primed to Break Higher as Resistance Comes Under Renewed Pressure
2021-10-14 09:30:00
AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data
AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data
2021-10-14 01:00:00
Singapore Dollar Gains, USD/SGD Falls as MAS Surprises with Tightening. Now What?
Singapore Dollar Gains, USD/SGD Falls as MAS Surprises with Tightening. Now What?
2021-10-14 00:00:00
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish