Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
2021-10-13 16:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
2021-10-13 07:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-13 20:30:00
2021-10-13 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
2021-10-13 17:00:00
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
2021-10-13 13:05:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
2021-10-13 16:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
2021-10-13 17:00:00
AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data

AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data

Brendan Fagan,

AUD/USD, Australian Employment, Reserve Bank of Australia, Covid – Talking Points

  • Australia sees job losses of 138,000 in September, missing estimates of -110k
  • Sydney begins to ease lockdowns, hinting at a return to normal for Australia
  • Australian unemployment rate rises from 4.5% to 4.6%, expectation was 4.8%

Australian employment data for September came in mixed as the country looks to put the coronavirus pandemic in the rearview mirror. While unemployment ticked higher to 4.6%, it still managed to come in lower than the expected reading of 4.8%. The number of employed persons in the country fell by 138,000, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of -110,000. Labor force participation also decreased, falling 0.7% in September. The mixed report reflects the state of the country’s uneven recovery, with each state imposing its own lockdown measures and boasting varying vaccination rates.

Australian Labor Statistics

AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data

Courtesy of the Australian Bureau of Statistics

While Covid cases remain high, Australia appears to be returning to normal as Sydney lifts lockdowns and eases restrictions on citizens. The reopening remains territorial, with different states boasting varying inoculation rates. While New South Wales has 74% of people above the age of 16 fully vaccinated, neighboring Queensland lags well behind at just 52%. It would appear that Australia may experience a “staggered” return to normal as vaccination programs continue to gain steam.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data

Chart created with TradingView

The Australian Dollar has performed well against the Greenback of late, as higher inflation and rising energy prices boost the Aussie. These catalysts have helped shrug off the dovish nature of the RBA, which has indicated its willingness to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future. With lockdowns easing and energy prices remaining firm, the fundamental outlook for the Aussie-Dollar cross remains constructive. Should additional gains materialize, market participants may look to 0.7400 as the next major hurdle.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/USD
Bullish