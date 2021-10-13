News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • US inflation data will define gold’s short-term price action.
  • Retail traders trim net-short gold positions.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The price of gold is currently pressing against a zone of resistance that has capped price action in the past few days. Gold has been aided by a shift lower in US bond yields with the 10-year UST now offered at 1.56%, compared to 1.63% seen on Monday. This move in yields has pushed the US dollar a fraction lower, although the DXY remains in a longer-term uptrend. Today’s US inflation release (13:30 BST) will be the next driver of price action and with current gold volatility low – using the 14-day ATR – it is unlikely that gold will be able to move significantly higher unless inflation numbers take a dip lower.

Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

The daily gold chart shows the spot price back above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,763.5/oz, a level that gold has struggled to break and close above convincingly for the last three weeks. The precious metal has opened above the 20-day simple moving average, adding support for today’s move. There is now a cluster of old highs and the 50- and 200-day average blocking the way to, and past, $1,790/oz. The CCI reading is at its highest level in a month and is threatening to produce an overbought signal. Today’s US inflation release will guide gold’s short-term future.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price October 13, 2021

Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

Retail trader data show76.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.26 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.08% lower than yesterday and 1.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.46% lower than yesterday and 17.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

