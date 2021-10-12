More Scope for High Energy Prices to Weaken Stocks and JPY, Benefit USD and AUD | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Winning Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY, CHF Risks Are Lower
2021-10-12 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?
2021-10-12 07:00:00
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
2021-10-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-12 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Price Action Suggests Lower Levels
2021-10-12 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Well Placed for More Gains
2021-10-12 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Winning Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY, CHF Risks Are Lower
2021-10-12 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. More Yen Weakness to Come?
2021-10-12 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.16% Germany 30: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/w9TOK7OgLt
  • IMF World Economic Outlook Projections https://t.co/jGOp5TExVt
  • - China 2021 growth cut to 8% from 8.1%
  • IMF Forecasts - 2021 global growth cut to 5.9% from 6% - 2022 global growth left unchanged 2021 growth forecasts - US cut 1ppt - Germany cut 0.5ppts - Japan cut by 0.4ppts
  • - One-off shift in wages does not imply that there is an inflation trend
  • ECB's Lane says bottlenecks will resolve themselves $EUR
  • Moderna in FDA Presentation - data supports benefit of booster dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine about 6 months after second dose to restore antibody titer levels and reduce number of breakthrough cases
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/51l9PQojE0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.72%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oXG46hVfRp
  • $USD grinding at resistance in the symmetrical triangle at this point, a series of lower-highs at resistance CPI now 24 hours away, could be a massive driver for USD, $DXY https://t.co/sIXicFrYZf https://t.co/bIdz0zjanT
More Scope for High Energy Prices to Weaken Stocks and JPY, Benefit USD and AUD | Webinar

More Scope for High Energy Prices to Weaken Stocks and JPY, Benefit USD and AUD | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is suffering from high energy prices, fears of inflation and rising yields on US Treasuries.
  • Once the current period of consolidation is over, these factors are likely to reassert themselves.
  • Meanwhile IG client positioning data are sending out a bullish signal for GBP/JPY.

Trader confidence still low

Trader confidence remains low as high energy prices, fears of inflation and rising sovereign bond yields spook investors. For now, the markets are pausing for breath but these factors will likely re-emerge, hitting stock prices and benefiting the safe-haven US Dollar.

For other currencies, the impact will likely be mixed, with the Japanese Yen sinking as the Bank of Japan will be one of the last central banks to increase interest rates, if it does at all, but the Australian Dollar likely to benefit from higher commodity prices and GBP from expectations of an increase in UK rates by year-end.

Against this background, IG client sentiment data are sending out a bullish signal on GBP/JPY after huge increases in net-short positions by retail traders.

GBP/JPY Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (May 20 – October 12, 2021)

Latest GBP/JPY price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Bullish signal for GBP/JPY

The figures show 28.72% of traders are net-long GBP/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.48 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.45% higher than yesterday but 25.75% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.38% higher than yesterday and 62.54% higher than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Continues, Alt-Coins Remain Under Pressure
Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Continues, Alt-Coins Remain Under Pressure
2021-10-12 12:30:00
US Dollar Winning Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY, CHF Risks Are Lower
US Dollar Winning Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY, CHF Risks Are Lower
2021-10-12 11:00:00
DAX 40 Pushes Aside Worsening ZEW as Equities Steady Ahead of US CPI
DAX 40 Pushes Aside Worsening ZEW as Equities Steady Ahead of US CPI
2021-10-12 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Well Placed for More Gains
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Well Placed for More Gains
2021-10-12 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Mixed