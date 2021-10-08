NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as Focus Turns to US Jobs Data
2021-10-08 06:02:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-08 08:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling
2021-10-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/FOJnumiqLZ
  • The SEC has approved the Volt Equity ETF which 'aims to track companies that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or derive a majority of their profit or revenue from bitcoin-related activities like mining, lending, or manufacturing mining equipment' #btc @DailyFXTeam
  • Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as All Eyes Turn to US Jobs Data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/10/08/Crude-Oil-Prices-Eye-80-as-All-Eyes-Turn-to-US-Jobs-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT #NFP https://t.co/9XmG8qqqVS
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/4wVduwMzVz
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/paHLfkMUUO
  • French European Affairs Minister says Britain has failed its Brexit, reiterates France and EU could retaliate against UK over Brexit fishing talks $GBP
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/o5e9U7QfDD
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €10.7B Previous: €17.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (AUG) Actual: €13B Expected: €15.8B Previous: €17.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €10.7B Previous: €18.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment

NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • NZD/USD lacking momentum ahead of NFP data release
  • Market expectations on RBNZ rate hikes leave the kiwi facing an uphill battle

The New Zealand Dollar has been struggling to find a clear direction since coming off those early September highs. The kiwi has lost most of the upper hand against the Dollar but has managed to keep gains capped against the Euro and the Pound given turmoil of their own. Even the rate hike from the RBNZ on Wednesday didn’t offer much support given how markets had excessively priced in a hawkish meeting, which likely leaves investors wondering what’s next.

Money markets are still pricing in two other rate hikes by February 2022, which means a 25 bps in the upcoming meeting, leaving little room for error and making the outlook for NZD rather worrying. If the RBNZ can deliver then the kiwi is likely to be supported but will lack meaningful momentum unless the bank turns out to be more hawkish than currently priced in. The bigger risk is a drop in economic data and sentiment which would delay the rate hike schedule, as we saw back in the August meeting, causing the NZD to be a clear underperformer.

So far today the sentiment in markets is pretty upbeat after Senator Mitch McConnel, leader of the Republican party at the Senate, announced he agreed to increase the debt ceiling in the short term until December. I think there was little risk of the US being allowed to default on its debt but the confirmation has still offered a change in sentiment, following on from Putin’s helping hand to stop the rising energy prices in Europe.

Focus today is on the latest NFP report. The ADP reading on Wednesday showed that 568 thousand jobs were added in the month of September, up from 340 thousand in August. That is a good reading heading into this afternoon’s release as markets are expecting the NFP data to show around 500 thousand new jobs in September, after a rather disappointing reading in August, when only 235 thousand of the 750 thousand expected actually materialized. There is a lot riding on a strong reading today as the Fed is pretty much ready to begin reducing asset purchases in November, but a weaker than expected NFP figure might see the actual start of tapering delayed.

NZD/USD is back within its long-term support area around 0.69 despite seeing a strong breakout at the end of August. Dollar weakness was mostly the reason back then and its also been moving the pair lower since the beginning of September as higher yields have been keeping USD supported. The pair is likely to resume its downtrend if it breaks below 0.6880 with 0.6800 being the next support up ahead. NZD/USD is currently lacking the potential to break above the range at 0.6940 unless we see a weaker dollar on the back of the NFP data disappointing.

If bullish momentum consolidates the move towards 0.70 should be too hard but a confluence of moving averages around 0.7010 would likely weaken the push towards its key resistance range at 0.7048 – 0.7093, where momentum dried up on the 23rd of September.

NZD/USD Daily chart

NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment
Advertisement

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Strength Underpinned by Higher Treasury Yields, Non-Farm Payrolls Near
US Dollar Strength Underpinned by Higher Treasury Yields, Non-Farm Payrolls Near
2021-10-08 08:01:00
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-10-07 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish