News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as Focus Turns to US Jobs Data
2021-10-08 06:02:00
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
News
Gold Jumps, US Dollar Drops on NFP Miss, Fed Tapering Still a Done Deal
2021-10-08 13:03:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • A much weaker than expected NFP headline at 194k vs 500k, while the prior reading had been revised higher to 366k from 235k. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/kKprgZfTLL https://t.co/N6Y9vHhcer
  • RT @carlquintanilla: Payroll headline "paints a completely misleading picture of the strength of the labor market .. state and local educat…
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (AUG) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • One last point on the employment report. The increase in hourly wages and the average weekly hours should raise household income and spending heading into the holiday season. Higher spending should be positive for economic growth $SPX $RUT #NFP
  • Poll: NFPs missed substantially but general employment trends are very firming, while the debt ceiling crisis has been averted but is still lurking for December. Do you think the FOMC can taper on November 3rd?
  • RT @carlquintanilla: FITCH: Sept jobs number "was a bit disappointing," but "the details paint a more positive picture. .. significant upw…
  • Not a pretty showing for September NFPs. The 194K is once again well below the forecast (500k) with a 279k miss, but the shortfall isn't nearly as severe as last month's -515k miss. https://t.co/eMACO2QcHd
  • Agree, no reason to panic just yet #trading $USD $XAUUSD https://t.co/IxCofTZnq1
  • September NFP wasn't great, but it wasn't catastrophic either, plus revisions were encouraging. Overall, I don't think the data will change the Fed's roadmap, especially as conditions should improve in October with COVID-19 risks diminishing #trading $USD $SPX $RUT #NFP
Gold Jumps, US Dollar Drops on NFP Miss, Fed Tapering Still a Done Deal

Gold Jumps, US Dollar Drops on NFP Miss, Fed Tapering Still a Done Deal

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • US NFP 194k vs 500k, Prior Reading Revised Higher
  • Unemployment Rate Drop Overstated by Labour Force Dip
  • Fed Tapering a Done Deal

NFP Mixed as Headline Misses, Revision Upgraded, While Unemployment Rate Beats

A much weaker than expected NFP headline at 194k vs 500k, while the prior reading had been revised higher to 366k from 235k. The unemployment rate fell 0.4ppts to 4.8% dropping below expectations of 5.1%. Now while the unemployment rates looks better than expectations, keep in mind the labour force participation rate fell 0.1ppt to 61.6% and thus overstates the drop in the unemployment rate, subsequently this slightly discounts what would appear to be a big positive.

Elsewhere, average hourly earnings beat expectations on the monthly reading, while the yearly rate matched estimates. However, the prior readings saw a downside revision. Once again, the ADP report proves it is not a good indicator for NFP.

USD Drops and Gold Pops

In reaction to the headline, the USD came under immediate pressure briefly dipping below the 94.00 handle alongside yields, while the gold rose to its best levels of the day to hit a high of 1776. However, as I mentioned before, a November taper is a done deal, so this report will have not have moved the needle, particularly after Fed Chair Powell said the report needs to be reasonably good. Instead, the report has slightly cooled off rate hike bets, which in turn keeps equities on the bid.

Find Out More About Non-Farm Payrolls and How to Trade it

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Jumps, US Dollar Drops on NFP Miss, Fed Tapering Still a Done Deal

Source: DailyFX

USD, Gold, Rates Reaction to NFP: Intra-day Time Frame

Gold Jumps, US Dollar Drops on NFP Miss, Fed Tapering Still a Done Deal

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-10-08 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&P 500 Turning a Corner
Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&P 500 Turning a Corner
2021-10-08 10:45:00
NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment
NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment
2021-10-08 09:30:00
US Dollar Strength Underpinned by Higher Treasury Yields, Non-Farm Payrolls Near
US Dollar Strength Underpinned by Higher Treasury Yields, Non-Farm Payrolls Near
2021-10-08 08:01:00
