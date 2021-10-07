News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Russia sees potential to raise Europe gas supplies - Gas increase to EU does not depend on Nord Stream 2 approvals - Europe gas supply increase depends on contracts - Kremlin
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/pkK8NzGJsv
  • - The rise in wholesale gas prices threatens to raise retail energy costs next year, sustaining CPI inflation rates above 4% into 2022 Q2
  • - Plan to unwind the stock of asset purchases is the best way forward at this stage
  • - Some spare capacity exists in the UK economy
  • BoE's Pill - Inflation concerns are growing in the UK - Inflation looks more long lasting - Monetary policy decisions more finely balanced
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/xQSvA0ORJk
  • Oil prices extending losses - Brent down 1.8% - WTI down 2.3% - Brent crude back down to the weekly open https://t.co/Y0Cl2ORwQx
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-07
  • Italian bonds extending gains following yesterday's report that the ECB is studying new bond-buying plan to prevent widening of spreads, which also noted that the new plan would not be tied to capital key
EUR/GBP Hovers Above 0.85 as Buyers Look for Support

EUR/GBP Hovers Above 0.85 as Buyers Look for Support

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • EUR/GBP finds renewed support at 0.85
  • GBP to remain sensitive to domestic data on the back of policy tightening expectations

EUR/GBP is edging higher this morning after finding renewed support at 0.85. Wednesday’s candlestick offers the potential for a bullish reversal after a week of declines following the bullish breakout last week. The moves have been fully reversed and the pair is at risk of falling back within a tight range before the next move happens. The test will be whether EUR/GBP can claim a daily close above 0.8525, Wednesday’s high, and a key area of confluence in recent weeks. If so, momentum could pick up towards 0.8550 over the coming days, whilst a pullback before today’s close is a pretty bearish signal going forward.

EUR/GBP Daily chart

EUR/GBP Daily chart
GBP has been bouncing higher after a strong pullback last week as money markets are excessively pricing in a hawkish BOE by year end. The drop in the currency meant that adding GBP shorts was less attractive and so the bounce higher was expected. But the outlook for the British currency remains pretty weak as positioning continues to be playing to GBP’s detriment, which is likely going to be more sensitive to domestic data going forward, meaning it will have a greater impact on EUR/GBP given market expectations about monetary policy.

On the Euro side, the ECB has begun to explore a new bond-buying program when the pandemic program ends in March as to keep in line with its ultra-flexible financing conditions. The impact on EUR is very limited as this move is highly expected, with volatility more likely if the ECB surprises on the hawkish side. But the Euro is likely to remain sensitive to the surge in energy prices, more so that the Pound, which could keep gains capped for EUR/GBP in the short term.

The outlook for the pair is dependent on how the factors mentioned above play out. Some good data out of the UK and an increased likelihood of the BOE raising rates by Feb 2021 would be supportive for the Pound and could see EUR/GBP move towards yearly lows at 0.8450, whilst a stronger euro, or a weaker Pound as hawkish bets fold, could see EUR/GBP jumping towards 0.87.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD Price Outlook – Stuck in a Tight Range Ahead of US NFPs
2021-10-07 09:52:00
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Global Stock Market Rally May be Short-Lived
2021-10-07 08:00:00
2021-10-07 09:52:00
Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Temporary Debt Ceiling Relief, Nikkei 225 Eyes Support
2021-10-07 01:00:00
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Global Stock Market Rally May be Short-Lived
2021-10-07 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Temporary Debt Ceiling Relief, Nikkei 225 Eyes Support
Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Temporary Debt Ceiling Relief, Nikkei 225 Eyes Support
2021-10-07 01:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, CHF/JPY Technical Setups
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, CHF/JPY Technical Setups
2021-10-06 22:00:00
