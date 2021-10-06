Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, CHF/JPY Technical Setups

Swiss Franc, CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, CHF/JPY – Talking Points

GBP/CHF fails at 50-day moving average (DMA), downtrend remains intact

AUD/CHF remains channel-bound, price action remains choppy

CHF/JPY relative strength improving, breakout potential above 100 DMA

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis

For much of 2021, the GBP/CHF cross has been subject to volatile but sustained Swiss Franc strength. After a robust melt higher in January and February, the pair has remained in a sustained downtrend since the March top. Aside from a brief break in September, GBP/CHF upside has been constrained by descending trendline resistance. Price briefly attempted a test this week but was immediately swatted lower to support around 1.2580. Should 1.2580 breakdown, a support zone near 1.2500 has stood firm in recent months as a last line of defense. Upside targets in the near-term continue to be overheard trendline resistance, followed closely by the 100-day moving average.

GBP/CHF Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/CHF Technical Analysis

Similar to the GBP/CHF cross, AUD/CHF has also been in a strong downtrend for much of 2021, albeit in a much tighter range. Following a bounce in August off of yearly lows, AUD/CHF has chopped around below 0.6800, lacking any clear direction. Despite the constant gyration, prices have remained within the well-defined trend channel drawn from the March highs. The pair has recently found support in the form of the 50-day MA and may look to retest the upper bound of the channel in the near term. A breakout from the longer-term downtrend could see the cross test a key pivot zone near 0.6800 that has rejected advances on three previous occasions.

AUD/CHF Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

CHF/JPY Technical Analysis

Recent Swiss Franc strength has seen CHF/JPY bounce from recent swing lows below 118.00. Price action in October has held a key support zone above 119.00, all while relative strength has risen. Price currently remains constrained by the 100-day MA, with ascending trendline support propping up the cross from below. Should a breakout from the 100 DMA materialize, traders may look to the July swing-high above 121.00.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter