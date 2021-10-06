New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Blows Through Resistance on Way to Seven Year Highs
2021-10-05 19:40:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-05 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound has broken lower against USD and CAD but consolidated against NZD recently. Will GBP/NZD be the next to break? Get your market update here:https://t.co/MyCtNvLlyi https://t.co/34ntOfLthP
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/06/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-Climbs-After-RBNZ-Rate-Hike.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/svsR…
  • [corr] $NZDUSD swings after the #RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points (as widely expected) Fairly muted reaction overall OIS probabilities (according to BBG) show 1 hike is fully priced in for Feb, and 86% chance of another one But of course will be largely driven by new data https://t.co/eisPPW5UPT
  • $AUDNZD also little changed after the #RBNZ Remains above the September low as we have seen some degree of RBNZ hawkish bets fade relative to RBA Watching those 20- and 50-day SMAs, Golden Cross may form in the coming sessions https://t.co/Za7Bhp9IuE https://t.co/14OX1VFMy5
  • $NZDUSD swings after the #RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points (as widely expected) Fairly muted reaction I would say overall OIS probabilities (according to BBG) show a 90% chance of another hike at the February meeting But of course will be largely driven by new data https://t.co/90TUaxu5c9
  • RBNZ says level of house prices are unsustainable, headline CPI to rise above 4% in near-term before easing -BBG
  • RBNZ: Capacity pressures remain evident, particularly for jobs. Risk that capacity bottlenecks become more persistent -BBG
  • RBNZ: Future moves contingent on medium-term CPI, jobs outlook. Cost pressures are becoming more persistent -BBG
  • RBNZ: Further removal of stimulus expected over time, appropriate to keep reducing level of monetary stimulus -BBG #RBNZ #NZD $NZDUSD
  • 🇳🇿 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Rate Hike, Inflation – Talking Points

  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hikes its OCR by 25 basis points
  • New Zealand Dollar at risk given lofty rate hike bets despite threats
  • Persistent inflation threat on the radar for RBNZ policymakers

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kicked off a tightening cycle Wednesday after raising its official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points. That brings the OCR from 0.25% to 0.50% and marks only the second rate hike from a G10 central bank since the Covid pandemic began. The first was Norges Bank. The New Zealand Dollar ticked higher versus the US Dollar immediately following the news but subsequently trimmed those gains and is on the move lower.

Today’s rate hike was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey. However, the market is pricing in a rather hawkish path for the RBNZ over the next year. That opens the door for Kiwi Dollar weakness should the central bank disappoint relative to forward market expectations. That said, AUD/NZD may be a prime candidate to move higher should those expectations disappoint, given the RBA’s relatively dovish stance versus the RBNZ.

The New Zealand economy has performed well enough to warrant a rate hike in board members’ eyes, although policymakers appear to remain in an optimistically cautious posture. An ongoing lockdown in Auckland overshadows broader gains made toward employment. Meanwhile, inflation is well above target – a common theme across major economies currently.

In fact, the RBNZ policy statement puts the inflation threat as one of the primary themes regarding the central bank’s path forward. That statement notes future moves will be dependent on medium-term consumer inflation measures in addition to labor market strength. The RBNZ sees near-term CPI rising above 4%. Altogether, the forward course on inflation and Covid restrictions – and how it impacts the labor market – is key to the RBNZ’s next move. CPI, labor, and domestic covid data points will likely provide the most relevant information to judge the RBNZ’s next move.

New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast

The New Zealand Dollar appears to be running out of steam versus the US Dollar after the currency pair climbed from its September low. The 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) appears to be capping upside, along with a congestion area from August. If prices fail to break above these levels, a downside move may take place in the coming days.

NZD/USD 8-Hour Chart

Please add a description for the image.

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 May Continue to Gyrate Despite Strong Trade Data, Dovish RBA
ASX 200 May Continue to Gyrate Despite Strong Trade Data, Dovish RBA
2021-10-05 22:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-10-05 19:30:00
USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP
USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP
2021-10-05 14:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: SA Rand Vulnerable as EM’s Poised for Hardship
USD/ZAR Outlook: SA Rand Vulnerable as EM’s Poised for Hardship
2021-10-05 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish