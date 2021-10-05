British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Bitcoin Benefits, Ethereum Set to Break as Oil Spikes and Stocks Slide
2021-10-04 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • After its decent rally since the end of last month, GBP/USD now looks likely to fall back, although it could remain around the 1.36 level for a while first.
  • Talk in the UK media of stagflation persists, and a dire set of new car registration figures will do nothing to counter that narrative.

GBP/USD could hold steady, then drop

GBP/USD is in an interesting position, having rallied from the September 29 low at 1.3412 to around 1.36. Near-term it could well stay close to that level but further losses afterwards cannot be ruled out.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 22 – October 5, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

UK new car registrations tumble

A key talking point in the UK media – although less so in the markets – is the threat of stagflation in the UK caused by weak growth and strong inflation. That narrative was fed Tuesday by news that British new car registrations fell last month by 35% year/year to 214,000 units, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders that marked the weakest September for at least 23 years.

The SMMT added that the vehicle industry continued to be plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors used in car production.

The strong crude oil price is also fuelling inflation expectations at a time when supply-chain disruptions continue to plague the supply of fuel to petrol stations in London and the south-east of England.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Grips On as RBA Delivers on Expectations, Will AUD/USD Rise?
Australian Dollar Grips On as RBA Delivers on Expectations, Will AUD/USD Rise?
2021-10-05 04:00:00
Hang Seng Index Outlook: Evergrande Uncertainty, Beijing Crackdowns Weigh on Sentiment
Hang Seng Index Outlook: Evergrande Uncertainty, Beijing Crackdowns Weigh on Sentiment
2021-10-04 22:00:00
Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement
Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement
2021-10-04 14:25:00
Central Bank Preview: RBA and RBNZ Diverging Central Bank Policy
Central Bank Preview: RBA and RBNZ Diverging Central Bank Policy
2021-10-04 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish