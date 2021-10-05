Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies into $50k Resistance Zone, Alt-Coins Build on Bitcoin Strength

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Bitcoin Benefits, Ethereum Set to Break as Oil Spikes and Stocks Slide
2021-10-04 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/H1IrYiIEiw
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (SEP) Actual: 98.3 Previous: 91.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 91.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • Here we go - Bitcoin (BTC/USD) piercing $50k. #btc #bitcoin @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/05/Bitcoin-BTC-Rallies-into-50k-Resistance-Zone-Alt-Coins-Build-on-Bitcoin-Strength----.html
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/vA77dD4AJr
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar with my views on the charts, the confidence numbers on the calendar this week and the IG Client Sentiment data. Do join me if you're free... https://t.co/D5ksxX8cEb
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (SEP) Actual: 55.4 Expected: 54.6 Previous: 55.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (SEP) Actual: 54.9 Expected: 54.1 Previous: 54.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/W5tPt9Obf3
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.6 Previous: 55.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies into $50k Resistance Zone, Alt-Coins Build on Bitcoin Strength

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies into $50k Resistance Zone, Alt-Coins Build on Bitcoin Strength

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) pressing against $50k.
  • Alt-coin market gearing up for higher prices.

Bitcoin is leading the cryptocurrency higher with the market leader rallying over 20% from the lows seen last Thursday. The technical breakout above the short-term downtrend has allowed BTC to take out old levels of resistance, and all three simple moving averages, as positive sentiment continues to buoy the cryptocurrency space. Last week I looked at total market capitalization levels holding back the space and these are now beginning to fall as the Bitcoin rising tide is floating all the alt-coins boats. The next level of interest is at $2.244 trillion, a level already under pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

Cryptocurrency Market Total Capitalization – October 5, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies into $50k Resistance Zone, Alt-Coins Build on Bitcoin Strength

Chart via TradingView.com

The renewed boost in positive sentiment is being driven by a number of factors. The SEC recently took a more constructive view of the market, especially futures-based Bitcoin ETFs, while Fed chair Jerome Powell stated that he was not looking to ban or limit the use of cryptocurrencies, instead suggesting regulation of stable coins. With a group of ETF applications sitting with SEC, any positive signal that these may be given approval will likely send prices even higher. Bitcoin is now pushing against a resistance zone between $50.5k off a prior swing high and the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $51.1k. If this zone is broken, the September 7 multi-month high at $52.9k will come under pressure. The CCI indicator is showing Bitcoin entering overbought territory highlighting the strength of the recent 20%+ rally

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart October 5, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies into $50k Resistance Zone, Alt-Coins Build on Bitcoin Strength

The alt-coin market is also showing low single-digit gains across the board today and low double-digit gains on a 7-day basis. If Bitcoin can continue its march higher, the alt-coin may start to deliver even greater percentage gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies into $50k Resistance Zone, Alt-Coins Build on Bitcoin Strength

Prices Provided by Coinmarketcap.com

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Stagflation Concerns Grow Despite Continued Stimulus
DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Stagflation Concerns Grow Despite Continued Stimulus
2021-10-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Grips On as RBA Delivers on Expectations, Will AUD/USD Rise?
Australian Dollar Grips On as RBA Delivers on Expectations, Will AUD/USD Rise?
2021-10-05 04:00:00
Hang Seng Index Outlook: Evergrande Uncertainty, Beijing Crackdowns Weigh on Sentiment
Hang Seng Index Outlook: Evergrande Uncertainty, Beijing Crackdowns Weigh on Sentiment
2021-10-04 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin