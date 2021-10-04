News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Technical Analysis Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2021-10-04 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement
2021-10-04 14:25:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Struggling to Move Higher, Significant Resistance Holds
2021-10-04 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounce Rejected at Key Fibonacci Level as USD Sellers Struggle For Momentum
2021-10-04 08:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q4 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-03 07:00:00
Yen 4Q Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-02 07:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement

Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement

Justin McQueen, Strategist

OPEC, Oil Analysis & News

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Gradual 400kbpd Production Hike
  • Oil Prices Surge to Multi-Year Highs

Oil prices have surged to fresh multi-year highs, 3yrs for Brent Crude and near 7yrs for WTI Crude. OPEC+ agreed to stick to its planned 400kbpd hike in oil production, which had been largely expected. As such, the size of the move higher in crude oil may be somewhat of a surprise given that calls for a slightly higher than expected output increase were minimal at best.

While OPEC+ continue to take this gradual approach to raise oil production, the Saudi Aramco CEO provided an update regarding the ongoing natural gas crisis, which is anticipated to have boosted oil demand by 500kbpd than otherwise would’ve been the case.

Brent Oil Chart: 1-minute Timeframe (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement

Source: IG

Taking a look at the chart, Brent crude has made a key break above the descending trendline from the all-time high, which may entice momentum players to keep risks tilted to the upside. Naturally, with little in the way of resistance, eyes will be on the 2018 peak at $86.65.

Brent Oil Chart: Monthly Timeframe (Chart 2)

Crude Oil Jumps in Immediate Reaction to Expected OPEC Announcement

Source: IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Preview: RBA and RBNZ Diverging Central Bank Policy
Central Bank Preview: RBA and RBNZ Diverging Central Bank Policy
2021-10-04 11:30:00
USD Buying Resumes, NZD Longs Stretched, CAD Shorts Reduced – COT Report
USD Buying Resumes, NZD Longs Stretched, CAD Shorts Reduced – COT Report
2021-10-04 11:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Struggling to Move Higher, Significant Resistance Holds
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Struggling to Move Higher, Significant Resistance Holds
2021-10-04 09:30:00
GBP/USD Bounce Rejected at Key Fibonacci Level as USD Sellers Struggle For Momentum
GBP/USD Bounce Rejected at Key Fibonacci Level as USD Sellers Struggle For Momentum
2021-10-04 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude