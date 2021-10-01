US Dollar Muted on PCE, But Watch Out for ISM Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Eurozone CPI: Euro CPI Reflects ‘Wall of Worry’ over Energy Prices
2021-10-01 09:44:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC Bets Ahead of PCE Data, Non-Farm Payrolls
2021-10-01 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-09-30 17:10:00
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-10-01 03:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-10-01 05:00:00
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (SEP) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • The Fed's favorite inflation indicator offering no relent. That said, neither the Dollar nor 10-year Yields were seriously effected in this quarter-begin afterwash https://t.co/BcKq1ZlWUX
  • $Gold *still* holding short-term resistance even with $USD coming off falling wedge remains in place $XAU https://t.co/Bq4OEXL8yx https://t.co/vOU8AkeNwi
  • to give this recent $USD run some perspective, we're at the 38.2% retracement of last year's sell-off pretty clean resistance hit yday $DXY https://t.co/Ay06GxK3y5 https://t.co/uQKga0pwx2
  • $USD pullback now down to the 94 handle $DXY has a big zone of prior resistance a little lower, 93.44-93.73, could come into play early next week if this relative calm can hang around for a bit https://t.co/0dZ3Ep3nqS https://t.co/mLngNdHDGa
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/MDrRaiOyH2
  • Bitcoin $BTC extends gains, up 10% https://t.co/MGLS2UkOzB
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.8% Expected: 0.6% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
US Dollar Muted on PCE, But Watch Out for ISM Risk

US Dollar Muted on PCE, But Watch Out for ISM Risk

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Core PCE Matches Estimates
  • Eyes on ISM PMI, Risk of a Miss

Core PCE Matches Estimates

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, core PCE showed an increase of 3.6%, matching analyst estimates, while the headline rose 4.3%, 0.1ppt higher than the prior month. Elsewhere, personal income fell short of expectations at 0.2% (Exp. 0.3%), while personal spending printed ahead of consensus.

The reaction in the USD has been relatively muted as to be largely expected, given that this data will likely do little in terms of implications for Fed policy. Keep in mind, Fed Officials are in an agreement that their inflation mandate has been reached regarding tapering asset purchases. Going forward, eyes will be on the ISM report later today where risks are for a softer than expected reading. Should we see a softer figure, risk sensitive currencies (AUD, NZD) could see a pullback from intra-day highs.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Muted on PCE, But Watch Out for ISM Risk

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

