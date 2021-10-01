S&P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
EURUSD Extends Slide but Dollar’s Rally May Prove Seasonal Along with SPX Break
2021-10-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC Bets Ahead of PCE Data, Non-Farm Payrolls
2021-10-01 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-09-30 17:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-10-01 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-10-01 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-09-30 17:10:00
More View more
S&P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

S&P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis and News

  • USD/JPY Slides Post Rebalancing
  • Sentiment in Equity Space Deteriorates

Equity markets are kicking off Q4 much how they closed off Q3, on the backfoot and continuing to follow its typical pattern (Figure 1). In turn, risk currencies are out of favour relative to safe-haven currencies and in particular the Japanese Yen. As I mentioned yesterday, I was tactically bearish USD/JPY, not only due to stretched topside momentum, but also the typical pattern that has emerged this year post-quarter-end rebalancing. Additionally, with US yields a touch softer, upside pressure in the pair has been reduced.

S&amp;P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

USD/JPY Ramp and Reversal Around Quarter End

S&amp;P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

Source: Refinitiv

However, I suspect the dollar will continue to perform well against several major counterparts, given the factors that have been underpinning the greenback, from safe-haven flows to a hawkish Federal Reserve. Alongside this, technical damage has been done to a host of currency pairs, namely EUR/USD, which is below the 2020 election low and GBP/USD.

IG Client Sentiment: EUR/USD

Data shows 68.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.22 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.04% lower than yesterday and 23.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.46% higher than yesterday and 24.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

As I mentioned above, sentiment in the equity space has deteriorated and perhaps more importantly for the S&P 500, we have seen a close below its 100DMA, something that hasn’t happened since last November. Support now resides at 4233 and 4200 below.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
Copper Price Remains Under Pressure as China Fears Continue to Grow, Coal Prices Soar
Copper Price Remains Under Pressure as China Fears Continue to Grow, Coal Prices Soar
2021-09-30 21:30:00
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: Sterling Weakness Subsides as Built-Up Positioning Unwinds
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: Sterling Weakness Subsides as Built-Up Positioning Unwinds
2021-09-30 11:05:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal
Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal
2021-09-30 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish