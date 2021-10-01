S&P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides

US Dollar, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis and News

USD/ JPY Slides Post Rebalancing

Sentiment in Equity Space Deteriorates

Equity markets are kicking off Q4 much how they closed off Q3, on the backfoot and continuing to follow its typical pattern (Figure 1). In turn, risk currencies are out of favour relative to safe-haven currencies and in particular the Japanese Yen. As I mentioned yesterday, I was tactically bearish USD/JPY, not only due to stretched topside momentum, but also the typical pattern that has emerged this year post-quarter-end rebalancing. Additionally, with US yields a touch softer, upside pressure in the pair has been reduced.

USD/JPY Ramp and Reversal Around Quarter End

However, I suspect the dollar will continue to perform well against several major counterparts, given the factors that have been underpinning the greenback, from safe-haven flows to a hawkish Federal Reserve. Alongside this, technical damage has been done to a host of currency pairs, namely EUR/USD, which is below the 2020 election low and GBP/USD.

As I mentioned above, sentiment in the equity space has deteriorated and perhaps more importantly for the S&P 500, we have seen a close below its 100DMA, something that hasn’t happened since last November. Support now resides at 4233 and 4200 below.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

