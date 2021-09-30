Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
2021-09-30 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal
2021-09-30 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
2021-09-30 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @CVecchioFX at 7:30 EST/11:30 GMT for his central bank monthly webinar. Register here: https://t.co/xRVdZJNZom https://t.co/f2C5QhLADJ
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/PZNIoGMt4w
  • EUR/USD - 18 pip range so far today!!!....#eurusd #euro #usdollar @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/oQCOYH0saQ
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/IjJuVhr5an
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (SEP) Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 7.5% Expected: 7.5% Previous: 7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX at 6:00 EST/10:00 GMT for a webinar on becoming a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/rriVJ9cZOb https://t.co/iRsv63ts41
  • Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/09/30/Crude-Oil-Price-Rise-Stalls-Amid-US-Debt-and-Spending-Fight-Output-Rebound.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #oott #DebtCeiling #infrastructure https://t.co/2SwThO9POK
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.5% Previous: 7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal

Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/JPY Analysis and News

  • FX Volatility to Stay Elevated Given Month/Quarter End Rebalancing
  • USD Upside Momentum Stretched
  • Tactically Bearish USD/JPY

Today is month and quarter-end rebalancing, which I suspect has played a part in exacerbating some of this USD strength we have seen in recent sessions. The S&P 500 is on course to post its worst monthly performance since September 2020 (-3.6%) and generally, when we have seen a negative monthly performance in the index, the greenback has tended to pick up in the final week.

Below is a quick explainer on the London fix and the month-end fix….

London WMR Fix (1600 London Time): The WMR Fix is one of the most widely used benchmarks for FX trading, taking place every day within a 5-minute window around 1600 London time. The fix provides a standard set of currency benchmark rates so that equity and bond investors can compare portfolio valuations and performance with each other.

The WMR fix tends to coincide with a sharp rise in trading volume, prompting a sizeable increase in liquidity. Occasionally, this allows for large real money flows to take place without causing too many distortions. However, flows can also be dominant in one direction (strong buying or strong selling) leading to outsized moves in a very short period of time.

The largest bout of volatility stems from the month-end fix, taking place on the last business, where market extreme moves can often occur in the lead up during 15:00-16:00 London Time. These FX flows are derived from mostly equity rebalancing.

As such, if a UK portfolio manager holds US Dollar-denominated assets and seeks to hedge FX risk, then a monthly rise in the value of those assets will lead to more dollar hedging (selling the dollar). For example, if equities are FX hedged and US stocks (S&P 500) have risen on the month, while the FTSE 100 (UK stock market) has traded flat, then UK based investors would sell US Dollars against the Pound to add to their hedge, leading to an appreciation in GBP/USD. The greater the outperformance of the US equity market over the UK would be associated with greater selling of the USD against GBP, prompting GBP to rise even higher. Although, extreme moves can often partially revert in the day following the month-end fix. That said, the occurrence of such an event in a market as liquid as FX, suggests that the London fix (month-end fix in particular) is important for FX traders to watch for.

To read more, click here

Taking a look at the USD, it appears there has been a slight pick in the greenback heading into the European cash equity open, which does raise my suspicion into whether this is front-running month-end rebalancing.

Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

That said, given how stretched USD momentum is on the topside, I am tactically bearish, looking for a mean reversion after the London 4pm fix against the Japanese Yen. An interesting observation this year in USD/JPY has been a reversal after a ramp higher into quarter end as the chart below shows. To add to this, as I have said many times before, US yields will also be important to watch for the direction in the Japanese Yen.

USD/JPY Ramp and Reversal Around Quarter End

Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal

Source: Refinitiv

On the technical front, the Covid peak resides at 112.20, while the RSI is not only moving into overbought territory, but also starting to show a bearish RSI divergence, which limits the reward for chasing USD/JPY higher in the short-run.

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallies on Positive ETF Commentary from SEC Chair Gensler
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallies on Positive ETF Commentary from SEC Chair Gensler
2021-09-30 07:58:00
AUD/USD Rebound Intact After Mixed Chinese PMI Data, Downside Risks Remain
AUD/USD Rebound Intact After Mixed Chinese PMI Data, Downside Risks Remain
2021-09-30 02:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Partially Retrace Tuesday’s Losses, Eurozone Inflation Data Eyed
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Partially Retrace Tuesday’s Losses, Eurozone Inflation Data Eyed
2021-09-29 21:30:00
US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support
US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support
2021-09-29 17:30:00
Advertisement