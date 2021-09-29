US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields
2021-09-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Robust $USD strength sees EUR/USD break below 1.16 for the first time since July 2020 $EURUSD https://t.co/J9aq4gDgiV
  • US Dollar strength is the dominant theme across markets, running after last week’s FOMC rate decision warned of potentially faster rate hikes than previously anticipated. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/THehj12T24 https://t.co/j7J4bW5KLc
  • Here’s a quick update too — focus is now on that 100 day simple moving average. A breakdown below this technical barrier could get ugly in the absence of positive developments to the global macro status quo. https://t.co/4otlvGXElo
  • Sorry about that picture quality, folks. Have been traveling so just realized. Let’s try again 🙃 https://t.co/Xip6JuTziI
  • RT @heatherscope: NEW: Democrats discussing possibility of having President Biden visit the Hill tomorrow, sources tell me and @sarahnferri…
  • US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/29/US-Dollar-jumps-fresh-2021-high-nasdaq-100-ndx-nq-grinds-support.html https://t.co/kOKGJqbMyw
  • RT @FitchRatings: The Central Bank of Turkey’s (CBRT) 100bp rate cut and change in policy guidance will increase the challenge of bringing…
  • The price of gold seems to be carving a bullish inside day candle as it attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/PMcFB39DN7 https://t.co/8gKRcho9x9
  • Natural gas futures easing off of 7-year highs, currently down 7.3% today $N $NG_F https://t.co/t47zJqkAD7
  • $USD bullish trend still very bullish hit that fresh 2021 high and it's still going, tagged 94 and has hit that 94.29 level I shared a little earlier $DXY https://t.co/mBfPbNVVED https://t.co/hOGX0gLsGY
US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support

US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, Nasdaq 100 Talking Points:

The rates theme continues to drive markets and equities remain in a somewhat vulnerable state. This is also pushing the US Dollar higher as the Greenback has pushed up to a fresh 2021 high, breaking beyond the resistance that I had looked at on Monday.

In that article on Monday, I pointed out an ascending triangle formation in the US Dollar, which is often approached with the aim of bullish breakouts. That formation has filled in quickly, helped along by last week’s announcement from the Federal Reserve. While the bank didn’t have a tapering announcement to formally make, they did upgrade their rate forecasts, warning of a potential hike in 2022 whereas the prior dot plot matrix from the Fed indicated that the first hike might show in 2023.

That USD strength was on display into the end of last week, but this week is when the theme really came to life as USD has continued to break out from that ascending triangle formation.

To learn more about the ascending triangle formation, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

Tech Stocks Grasp for Support

Tech stocks in the US have been very vulnerable to rates themes in the US this year. In Q1, when rates were running higher in anticipation of recovery, tech stocks lagged; but when we were seeing a lower rate environment as covid numbers started to run higher, tech stocks would catch a bid and outperform.

With this warning from the Fed last week, tech stocks have been on their back foot and this morning saw the Nasdaq 100 push down to another fresh monthly low. At this point, support is holding a bit above the August low, plotted around 14,710; and the bullish channel that’s been in-place since the election last year also remains in working order.

The next support level below the August low is the July low, plotted at around 14,445, and this is nearing confluence with the support side of the bullish channel.

To learn more about trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Is EUR/GBP Ready to Break the Range?
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Is EUR/GBP Ready to Break the Range?
2021-09-29 11:00:00
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
EU Breaking News: EUR/USD Unphased by Positive EU Sentiment Data, Bearish Euro
EU Breaking News: EUR/USD Unphased by Positive EU Sentiment Data, Bearish Euro
2021-09-29 09:17:00
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
2021-09-29 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US Tech 100