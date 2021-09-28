Natural Gas Outlook: Price Continues to Soar as Severe Winter Shortage Looms

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
2021-09-28 19:30:00
2021-09-28 19:30:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
2021-09-28 03:00:00
News
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
2021-09-28 05:28:00
News
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
2021-09-28 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
2021-09-28 17:05:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
2021-09-28 08:00:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
2021-09-28 18:25:00
British Pound Price Action: Cable Snaps, GBP/USD to 8 Month Lows
2021-09-28 18:20:00
2021-09-28 18:20:00
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQioRZER https://t.co/h2DAnqnY7J
  • #BlackRock: We are neutral U.S. equities. We see U.S. growth momentum peaking and expect other regions to be attractive ways to play the next leg of the restart as it broadens to other regions, notably Europe and Japan $SPX $NDX
  • #BlackRock: The new nominal theme leads to a steeper yield curve expectation than market pricing. We see yields rising gradually, keeping us broadly underweight government bonds, particularly for longer maturities #trading $TLT
  • BlackRock: We are overweight European equities, and neutral Japan #trading
  • Gold prices face off with rising Treasury yields as jobs data approaches. Meanwhile, iron ore prices caught a small bid on bullish port activity out of China. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/A79cY6KvDI https://t.co/rJ0xqsUPu1
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwvklO https://t.co/cRqAcvYkI8
  • #Blackrock: We are moderately pro-risk and keep some cash to potentially further add to risk assets on any market turbulence #trading $SPX $RUT $DJIA
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Natural Gas Outlook: Price Continues to Soar as Severe Winter Shortage Looms $NG $NG_F Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/28/Natural-Gas-Outlook-Price-Continues-to-Soar-as-Severe-Winter-Shortage-Looms.html…
  • USD/CAD is set to snap a five-day sell-off with today’s rally breaking near-term downtrend resistance. Get your $USDCAD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/GhpA2pJJqL https://t.co/sDuE9WdDEg
  • US natural gas prices continue to rise, with Henry Hub futures eyeing the 2014 high of $6.493 mmBtu $NG $NG_F https://t.co/ZtvB0X9uGR
Natural Gas Outlook: Price Continues to Soar as Severe Winter Shortage Looms

Natural Gas Outlook: Price Continues to Soar as Severe Winter Shortage Looms

Brendan Fagan,

Natural Gas, Energy, Gas Prices, Inflation – Talking Points

  • US natural gas prices hit fresh 7-year high above $6.00 mmBtu
  • European and Asian prices continue to rise amid widespread shortage
  • Worries over a colder winter period also fueling recent melt up
Natural gas prices briefly traded above $6.00 million British thermal units (mmBtu) as traders took stock of global shortages and fears over a colder winter season. Front-month Henry Hub futures contracts briefly gained by roughly 10% before cooling off in the afternoon session. By breaching the $6.00 mmBtu threshold, US natural gas futures traded into territory not seen since 2014. Along with the fundamental catalysts pushing prices higher, Tuesday’s expiration of the October futures contract could see traders closing out bearish positions.

Speculation in the natural gas space remains rife, with so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming winter period. Known as the “widowmaker,” the spread between March and April (2022) contracts rose to a record high this week. The trade centers on the difference in premium between March delivery and April delivery, which translates to a direct bet on supply levels at the end of the winter period. This spread is notorious for violent price swings, given its reliance on weather systems over the winter season. The name “widowmaker” comes from multiple billion dollar hedge funds being put out of business due to sudden violent movements in the price of gas futures. Fears of a cold winter season have pushed spreads to elevated levels, with traders stepping in heavily to purchase $9 and $10 options for January and February, respectively.

Natural Gas 4 Hour Chart

Natural Gas Chart

Chart created with TradingView

While prices in the US sit just below $6.00 mmBtu, LNG prices across Europe and Asia are approaching $29 mmBtu. Demand in Asia continues to be robust despite China’s recent slowdown, and European stockpiles continue to run perilously low. Despite supply being limited due to storm systems battering the Gulf region, the US can only turn about 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG per day. With US LNG coming at such a discount to its global peers, demand for US natural gas exports may remain elevated for the foreseeable future. According to Refinitiv, domestic demand for US gas is estimated to rise to 82.8 bcfd as homes and businesses begin to use heating sources.

In my previous natural gas piece, I highlighted the constructive fundamental outlook for higher prices. With near-term levels having been achieved, market participants should continue to reevaluate the fluid situation across the globe. While fundamental catalysts remain the same, the influx of speculative behavior in near-term futures and options adds another layer of complexity to price action. Price may be subject to violent swings, should supply come back online or the winter season prove to be warmer than expected. That being said, US natural gas futures may look for a retest of the 2014 high at $6.493 given the current fundamental construct.

Natural Gas Weekly Chart

Natural Gas Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

US Dollar Holds Gains Despite Consumer Confidence Drop
US Dollar Holds Gains Despite Consumer Confidence Drop
2021-09-28 14:40:00
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Rising Yields and Energy Shortages Dampen Sentiment
DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Rising Yields and Energy Shortages Dampen Sentiment
2021-09-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
2021-09-28 09:30:00
