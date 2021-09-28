News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Rising Yields Weigh on XAU, Iron Ore Languishes
2021-09-28 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
2021-09-28 09:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/8p6STxmVC6
  • Spooz sub 50-DMA again. There’s been some selling overnight during the European sessions yesterday and today. Sure hope this doesn’t shape up into a H&S topping pattern, but has anyone else noticed lower highs and lower lows forming? 👀 $SPX $ES #SP500 https://t.co/Bf3Icn2T2H https://t.co/vf8jgtVstk
  • PBoC Governor - PBoC has the conditions in place to maintain a normal and rising yield curve - Sees no need to purchase assets now
  • Not today I’m afraid. I’m on holiday in Ventnor in the lovely Isle of Wight https://t.co/iIm6hBksLs
  • ECB's Villeroy - Inflation forecast justifies keeping loose ECB policy
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/T2Lg516oCq
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/wyMaa9BPYk
  • Japan PM Suga - To lift Covid state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month $JPY
  • Reminder that the 21st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for October 4th
  • Vitol says OPEC+ may need to raise oil output more than expected #OOTT
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally

Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold will find resistance tough to break.
  • Silver sitting just above an important area of support.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The ongoing rally in US bond yields continues to weigh on both gold and silver, leaving both at risk of further losses. Last week’s hawkish twist by the Fed has pushed UST yields higher across the board with the 10-year benchmark currently quoted at 1.54%, its highest level since mid-June, while the interest rate sensitive UST 2-year is offered at 0.315%, its highest level in 18-months. Monday’s sale of $60 billion 2-year and $61 billion 5-year notes met tepid demand and all eyes now turn to today’s sale of $62 billion 7-years. In February this year, the 7-year auction produced very weak results sending bond yields sharply higher with dealers left holding a much larger than the usual amount of bonds. Another weak auction today could see yields across the curve move even higher.

US Treasury Bond Yields September 28, 2021

Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally

Yields via Investing.com

Gold remains under pressure from both higher yields and a stronger US dollar and any pullback will remain fleeting as the precious metal looks for the next level of support. The 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,763/oz. should cap any move higher, while the next level of technical support is seen off the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $1,689.5/oz. All three simple moving averages remain negative.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price Chart September 28, 2021

Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally

Retail trader data show 74.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.92 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 2.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.48% higher than yesterday and 37.37% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Silver’s multi-month sell-off is ongoing with the semi-precious metal now looking to re-test a zone of prior support produced by three old swing lows between $21.65 and $22.12. If silver breaks this zone of support then it will be back at levels last seen in June 2020. As with gold, the formation of all three simple moving averages is bearish.

Silver Daily Price Chart September 28, 2021

Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
2021-09-28 09:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Grind Away at Support
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Grind Away at Support
2021-09-27 19:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Silver
Bullish