Bitcoin & Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Failure to Test 2021 Low
2021-09-23 16:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-09-23 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-23 19:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Conflicting Fundamentals Hinder Gold's Recovery
2021-09-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
2021-09-24 08:00:00
Dollar Trades Breakout for Head-and-Shoulders, S&P 500 Closes its Gap
2021-09-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSzVO22 https://t.co/HiE4d0KG1Q
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqi8ZEe https://t.co/xRvmfd2jiJ
  • PBoC will also strengthen management of information on internet about cryptocurrencies
  • PBoC issues notice to further prevent and dispose of risks from Cryptocurrency speculation and will strengthen monitoring of risks from Crypto trading Adds that cryptocurrency-related activities are illegal
  • China State Planner says they will not allow financial support for new Crypto mining projects or allow these projects to participate in electricity markets
  • China State Planner issues notice on crackdown on Cryptocurrency mining
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfIZNKr https://t.co/GMN6Vs857w
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (SEP) Actual: 98.8 Expected: 98.9 Previous: 99.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-24
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (SEP) Actual: 119.6 Expected: 115.8 Previous: 116.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-24
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (SEP) Actual: 113 Expected: 112.6 Previous: 113.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-24
Bitcoin & Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

Bitcoin & Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Bitcoin Analysis & News

  • China Announces Crypto Crackdown Yet Again
  • PBoC Declares Cryptocurrency-Related Activities Illegal
  • Cryptos Slide on Crackdown

China Announces Crypto Crackdown Yet Again

Once again, China has announced that they will be cracking down on Cryptocurrency mining and while this has been a reoccurring theme, regardless of that fact, Cryptocurrencies are yet again reacting to the headlines and thus remain noteworthy.

PBoC Declares Cryptocurrency-Related Activities Illegal

The Chinese State Planner noted that they will not allow financial support for new Cryptomining projects or allow these projects to participate in electricity markets. Additionally, the PBoC weighed in and stated that they will prevent and dispose of risks from Cryptocurrency speculation, by preventing overseas virtual currency exchanges from providing services to Chinese residents via the internet. The PBoC added that Cryptocurrency-related activities are illegal, which includes no legal Crypto exchange, exchange between virtual currency, token issues, derivatives and providing information.

Cryptos Slide on Crackdown

In reaction to the announcement, Cryptos drifted lower with Bitcoin dropping 4.5% and Etherum falling over 7%.

Bitcoin Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

Bitcoin &amp; Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

Source: IG

Etherum Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

Bitcoin &amp; Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

Source: IG

As I mentioned above, China announcing crackdowns on Cryptocurrencies have been a reoccurring theme as the timeline below highlights.

China Crypto Crackdown Timeline

Bitcoin &amp; Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
2021-09-24 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Eyes Evergrande as USD Bondholders Await Interest Payments
Australian Dollar Eyes Evergrande as USD Bondholders Await Interest Payments
2021-09-24 03:30:00
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Rates Jump amid Surprise Turkish Rate Cut
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Rates Jump amid Surprise Turkish Rate Cut
2021-09-23 17:05:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally After the Fed; 10 Year Yield to Two-Month-Highs
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally After the Fed; 10 Year Yield to Two-Month-Highs
2021-09-23 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum