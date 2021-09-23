USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Rates Jump amid Surprise Turkish Rate Cut

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Failure to Test 2021 Low
2021-09-23 16:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-09-23 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Conflicting Fundamentals Hinder Gold's Recovery
2021-09-23 09:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Fizzles as Fed Reveals Tentative Timeline to Taper QE
2021-09-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-09-23 15:30:00
Bank of England Reaction: GBP/USD Jumps on More Hawkish BoE
2021-09-23 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold trades back down to $1,750 as US real yields tick higher $XAUUSD #Gold https://t.co/yMtnYCBsaa
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Key Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/23/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Snaps-Back-to-Key-Support-Zone.html $USDCAD https://t.co/BGiAkAI3zy
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 77 counterparties take $1.352 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/kjecsXvpVU
  • EUR/USD attempts to halt a five day decline as the Federal Reserve sticks to the sidelines. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/ig9bGLj35i https://t.co/YPksmNdJLR
  • US Markit Composite PMI for September fell to 54.5 from 55.4, whereby the services and manufacturing figures fell to 54.4 and 60.5 respectively, both missing analyst estimates. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/4lFZGRufsM https://t.co/DuPcQtaBz0
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally After the Fed; 10 Year Yield to Two-Month-Highs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/23/SPX-SPY-ES-SP500-Nasdaq-NQ-QQQ-Rally-After-the-Fed-10-Year-Yield-2-Month-High.html https://t.co/peftVleO0y
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: $BTCUSD Bounce From 40K, Fake-out or Shake-out? - https://t.co/ixsRMKgCom https://t.co/KDQv4wgfot
  • While JPY gets clobbered, CHF decides to turn a blind eye to yields $CHF https://t.co/MViWZiiPZ7
  • The surprise 100 basis point cut from the Turkish central bank (to 18%) generated the expected pressure for $USDTRY. That said, I don't think it was the market that decided the momentum should die out at 8.8000 again... https://t.co/4jmOPnzzK9
  • surprised that $NQ is holding up so well with what rates are doing. 10 year yield at a 2 month high, $Nasdaq still holding resistance at prior support https://t.co/UBWBxY2nFC
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Rates Jump amid Surprise Turkish Rate Cut

USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Rates Jump amid Surprise Turkish Rate Cut

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Turkish Lira Outlook:

  • The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey ended its monetary tightening cycle will a surprise 100-bps rate cut on Thursday.
  • The rate cut came as a surprise to markets, and it now appears that the CBRT has once again lost credibility as monetary independence has disappeared.
  • Already one of the worst performing emerging market currencies in 2021, both EUR/TRY and USD/TRY rates soared back to their yearly highs.

Independent No More

After embarking on a rate hike cycle for the past 12-months, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has dramatically reversed course, surprising financial markets with a 100-bps rate cut. According to the Bloomberg consensus forecast, no economists expected a 100-bps rate cut.

Of course, most economists were still of the belief that the CBRT had regained some semblance of independence over the past six months since Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu took the reins.

For more information on central banks, please visit the DailyFX Central Bank Release Calendar.

The surprise rate cut today has eradicated any notion that the CBRT is an independent monetary institution. Amid heavy-handed pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Governor Kavcıoğlu may very-well have plunged the Turkish Lira deeper into a state of currency crisis.

EUR/TRY [BLUE] & USD/TRY[ORANGE] TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (September 2018 to September 2021) (CHART 1)

USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Rates Jump amid Surprise Turkish Rate Cut

Already one of the worst performing emerging market currencies in 2021, both EUR/TRY and USD/TRY rates soared back to their yearly highs.

Per the Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor, the Turkish Lira is now staring down several factors that suggest a more difficulties may lie ahead. With near-record inflation (and record low real yields), a negative current account, rising implied FX volatility, and widening bond risk premiums, today’s surprise rate cut by the CBRT may have set the Turkish Lira back on a path towards more significant weakness through the end of 2021.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally After the Fed; 10 Year Yield to Two-Month-Highs
S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally After the Fed; 10 Year Yield to Two-Month-Highs
2021-09-23 16:00:00
US Dollar Extends Decline as US PMIs Slip
US Dollar Extends Decline as US PMIs Slip
2021-09-23 14:10:00
South Africa Breaking News: USD/ZAR falls to support, SARB keeps rates unchanged
South Africa Breaking News: USD/ZAR falls to support, SARB keeps rates unchanged
2021-09-23 14:04:00
Bank of England Reaction: GBP/USD Jumps on More Hawkish BoE
Bank of England Reaction: GBP/USD Jumps on More Hawkish BoE
2021-09-23 11:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/TRY
EUR/TRY