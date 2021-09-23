US Dollar Extends Decline as US PMIs Slip

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EU Breaking News: DAX, EUR/USD Shrug Off Missed German and EU PMI's
2021-09-23 08:22:00
EURUSD Nearing 1.1600 Breakdown after Fed, Growth Data Ahead
2021-09-23 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Conflicting Fundamentals Hinder Gold's Recovery
2021-09-23 09:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Fizzles as Fed Reveals Tentative Timeline to Taper QE
2021-09-22 20:00:00
Bank of England Reaction: GBP/USD Jumps on More Hawkish BoE
2021-09-23 11:40:00
British Pound Battles US Dollar After FOMC, Before BoE. Will GBP/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-23 06:34:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • The future taper isn't enough to urge the Dollar to a critical bullish break. In turn, $EURUSD has reversed shy of of August's trough and keeps in play an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with a neckline at 1.19 https://t.co/EgUtX6Pmvy
  • USD/CAD testing short-term moving average support. Traders have cut their long exposure over the week. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/iEL5cbFnHs https://t.co/6kLkUFkFvU
  • In the West, that qualifies as a default action. Let's see how it is treated in the world's second largest economy https://t.co/PKWy7SE8Dt
  • Some Evergrande offshore bondholders do not expect company to make interest payment by Thursday deadline
  • The flash September US PMIs slowed more sharply than expected. That was a general trend across the developed world with most economies continuing to slow from their post-Pandemic peak recovery paces https://t.co/TgkUDlOyAe
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-23
  • $SPY showing some strength, support at the 50, res at the 23.6 $SPX $ES https://t.co/hYmriFrTKR
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (SEP) Actual: 60.5 Expected: 61.5 Previous: 61.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-23
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-23
  • Bank of England left policy measures unchanged as expected with the Bank Rate remaining at 0.1% and gilt purchases at GBP 875bln.Get your $GBP market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/px04sJbCuq https://t.co/uwJLHi8YGL
US Dollar Extends Decline as US PMIs Slip

US Dollar Extends Decline as US PMIs Slip

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Markit PMI Misses Expectations
  • USD Back Down to Pre-FOMC Levels

Markit PMI Misses Expectations

US Markit Composite PMI for September fell to 54.5 from 55.4, whereby the services and manufacturing figures fell to 54.4 and 60.5 respectively, both missing analyst estimates. Supply chain issues and capacity shortages remain the key factors behind the slump, linked in part to the spread of the Delta variant. IHS Markit note that supply chain delays show no signs of easing and thus output looks set to remain constrained.

US PMI Takes a Hit from Supply Constrains

US Dollar Extends Decline as US PMIs Slip

USD Reaction Muted

In response the PMI report, the USD index has extended its pullback with the greenback now trading at pre-FOMC levels. That said, the data is unlikely to be a key factor in dictating price action in the greenback with the Federal Reserve on course to taper. Instead, short term FX movements will be determined by the ebb and flow of risk appetite, with particular attention being placed on Evergrande.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

