EUR/USD
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying
2021-09-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-22 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
2021-09-21 22:37:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • PBoC liquidity injection + reports that Evergrande will make its next onshore bond payment ($35.88-million on 23 Sept) is bolstering risk appetite here. Yet, there is still no word on the $83.53-million offshore bond payment also due Thursday. Over to you now, Jpow & Co. https://t.co/3an0K2d5T1
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9FlspUVZz https://t.co/ewdevfzq9I
  • Bank of Japan: - Outlook highly uncertain amid Covid - Asset purchase outline unchanged - Cuts assessment of production - exports, production impacted by supply side constraints - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePT7Yu8 https://t.co/Gl4naStqw1
  • Hello there traders! @FxWestwater and I collaborated to bring you a breaking news story on China's #Evergrande coupon payment $AUDUSD $NZDUSD #AUD #NZD Check out the full story here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/22/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Soar-on-Evergrande-Debt-Deal-PBOC-Liquidity-Injections.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nZeZUyctsX
  • Commodities Update Post #Evergrande Payment News: #Gold trading cautiously higher as #USD falls (Treasury yields rising offsetting price action slightly) Growth-linked #CrudeOil prices pushing higher as Chinese slowdown woes slightly cool https://t.co/kq1l3v5O4I https://t.co/tIuUcE0b4N
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cC4v7H https://t.co/hJOIE51SQ8
  • Evergrande Sept 23 Yuan coupon payment negotiated with holders - BBG
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC

Daniel McCarthy,

Japanese Yen, Bank of Japan (BOJ), USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, TOPIX - Talking Points

  • The Bank of Japan keeps interest rate targets and asset purchases unchanged
  • The LDP will vote on a new leader, who is likely to deliver more fiscal stimulus
  • The Yen weakened before the BoJ, will it decline further before FOMC?

The anti-risk Japanese Yen was on the defensive as the Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement crossed the wires. The central bank remained, as expected given weak inflation, growth concerns and faltering exports. The policy balance rate was left unchanged at -0.1% as the 10-year yield target on government bonds (JGB) held at 0.0%, Asset purchases remained unchanged.

The Bank of Japan has made it clear in the past that they would only consider monetary policy tightening when fiscal policy is sufficiently loose and that growth, employment and inflation are sufficient to warrant it.

Second quarter growth came in strong at 1.9% q/q but this did not include the effects of the spread of the Delta variant into the current quarter. The most recent data has shown a soft economy with machine orders for August well below expectations at 0.9% for the month and a trade balance ¥-635.4 billion for the same period.

It was the announcement of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s resignation that pushed Japanese equities, such as the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices, to their recent highs. This was in anticipation of another round of fiscal stimulus measures that could arrive with a new leader. The BoJ decision was widely expected as the extent of the extra government spending is yet to be orchestrated.

In the hours leading up to the BoJ meeting, the PBOC announced an injection of liquidity and the property group, Evergrande, announced it had negotiated payments with its debt holders. This saw the Yen weaken as risk appetite returned to markets across the board.

The restructuring of Evergrande debt may see further risk appetite that could undermine the Yen. This could be welcomed by the BoJ as a cheaper Yen can assist exports and push its trade balance further into surplus territory. All eyes will now be on the FOMC meeting and the consequences for markets from any tapering adjustments.

USD/JPY Reaction to Evergrande and Bank of Japan

The USD/JPY moved up - which showed the Yen weakening -, more on the Evergrande debt restructuring news than the BoJ monetary policy announcement. As such, the pair will continue keeping a close eye on general market sentiment.

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

