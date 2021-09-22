DailyFX September FOMC Coverage

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy
2021-09-22 08:49:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
2021-09-22 07:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying
2021-09-22 04:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief
2021-09-22 08:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook
2021-09-22 09:30:00
  • RT @IGcom: What to expect from FED today? Join @JeremyNaylor_IG and @MartinSEssex live on the IG platform at 18:50 (UK) for the live announ…
  • AUD/USD is little changed from the start of the week following the limited reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/t44yC8zG0K https://t.co/AJCTyiAWjx
  • China's Anqing City of Anhui province says the property firm linked to Evergrande failed to make payment for land site
  • The updated dot plot will be a major focus for today’s FOMC announcement — perhaps even more so than taper timeline language. This is because Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole emphasized the decoupling of balance sheet normalization from future rate liftoff. $USD $DXY https://t.co/L1PFXmnK3g
  • UK energy supplier collapses now affect about 1.5mln households
  • It's #FOMC day and the markets are clearly tuned in. How will markets trade around the policy update? DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses below! https://t.co/UP2VNEEqm5
  • 🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (AUG) Actual: -2% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (SEP) Actual: -4 Expected: -5.8 Previous: -5.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (SEP) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -5.8 Previous: -5.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
DailyFX September FOMC Coverage

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

FOMC Talking Points:

  • Today brings the September rate decision from the Federal Reserve and the big question is whether the bank will furnish an official start date for tapering asset purchases.
  • This is a quarterly meeting, meaning the bank will also provide updated guidance and projections. This could be market-moving in its own right, and Jerome Powell will speak at a press conference starting at around 2:30 PM ET to explain the context of the bank’s decision.

The big day is here and the Federal Reserve will speak to markets at 2PM today to announce their interest rate decision for the month of September. And since this is a quarterly meeting at the FOMC, also in focus will be the Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the Fed’s dot plot matrix to outline their expectation for interest rates over the next few years.

To learn more about the Federal Reserve, check out DailyFX Education

The press conference begins at 2:30 ET and these usually run from 35-45 minutes with Chair Powell. This could be informative, especially if the bank has any new announcements for today.

DailyFX coverage of the event will be kicking off 1:30 PM ET with our own Christopher Vecchio. You can register for the event from the below link or, alternatively, you can check the front page of DailyFX from around 1:45 PM ET when Christopher begins the event.

For previews of FOMC, our own Justin McQueen touched on that earlier this morning in the article, FOMC Event Risk: How Will the Market React?

For specific markets ahead of FOMC:

John Kicklighter looked at the S&P 500 and the USD in last night’s market outlook video.

David Song looked at the Australian Dollar a little earlier this morning.

Dani Hathorn took a look at USD/JPY after the BoJ rate decision, in anticipation of today’s FOMC rate decision.

Michael Boutros also looked at USD/JPY, but from a technical angle while offering levels of interest for today’s event.

And I had looked at price action setups around the US Dollar in yesterday’s article entitled, US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY.

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2021-09-22 11:05:00
2021-09-22 09:30:00
2021-09-22 08:49:00
2021-09-22 08:00:00
