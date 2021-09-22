DailyFX September FOMC Coverage

FOMC Talking Points:

Today brings the September rate decision from the Federal Reserve and the big question is whether the bank will furnish an official start date for tapering asset purchases.

This is a quarterly meeting, meaning the bank will also provide updated guidance and projections. This could be market-moving in its own right, and Jerome Powell will speak at a press conference starting at around 2:30 PM ET to explain the context of the bank’s decision.

The big day is here and the Federal Reserve will speak to markets at 2PM today to announce their interest rate decision for the month of September. And since this is a quarterly meeting at the FOMC, also in focus will be the Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the Fed’s dot plot matrix to outline their expectation for interest rates over the next few years.

To learn more about the Federal Reserve, check out DailyFX Education

The press conference begins at 2:30 ET and these usually run from 35-45 minutes with Chair Powell. This could be informative, especially if the bank has any new announcements for today.

DailyFX coverage of the event will be kicking off 1:30 PM ET with our own Christopher Vecchio. You can register for the event from the below link or, alternatively, you can check the front page of DailyFX from around 1:45 PM ET when Christopher begins the event.

For previews of FOMC, our own Justin McQueen touched on that earlier this morning in the article, FOMC Event Risk: How Will the Market React?

For specific markets ahead of FOMC:

John Kicklighter looked at the S&P 500 and the USD in last night’s market outlook video.

David Song looked at the Australian Dollar a little earlier this morning.

Dani Hathorn took a look at USD/JPY after the BoJ rate decision, in anticipation of today’s FOMC rate decision.

Michael Boutros also looked at USD/JPY, but from a technical angle while offering levels of interest for today’s event.

And I had looked at price action setups around the US Dollar in yesterday’s article entitled, US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY.

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX