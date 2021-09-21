Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
2021-09-21 08:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
2021-09-21 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Taper Focus May Help Stall the S&P 500’s Collapse, Dollar’s Charge
2021-09-21 05:00:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady
2021-09-21 00:30:00
More View more
Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?

Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been hit by fears that China’s Evergrande could be on the brink of default, with Wall Street stocks hit hardest.
  • However, it is not yet clear whether there will be more selling to come or whether dip buyers will take stock markets up to new record highs.

Trader confidence hit by Evergrande fears

Trader confidence, particularly on Wall Street, has been damaged by fears that China’s Evergrande property company could be on the brink of default and that more property companies could be targeted by China’s regulators – potentially harming the Chinese economy.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 4 – September 21, 2021)

Latest S&P 500 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Elsewhere, the US Dollar has benefited from safe-haven buying but other riskier assets have suffered alongside stocks.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Shorts at a Record, NZD Bulls at Extreme Levels – COT Report
Australian Dollar Shorts at a Record, NZD Bulls at Extreme Levels – COT Report
2021-09-21 09:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
2021-09-21 08:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
2021-09-21 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish