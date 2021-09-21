China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Regarding the Fed dot plot⬇️ "If another two officials were to move up their expectations for a rate increase into 2022…
  • Tonight will see Chinese markets open after a two day closure to observe mid-Autumn festival. Naturally, there will be increased focus and volatility given the current backdrop of Evergrande default concerns. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/ky6vpyMup7 https://t.co/7TyDu8rl14
  • RT @RiskReversal: A pretty hot @MacroSetup this week, brought to you by @Nadex and @openexc. @GuyAdami & I warn the young, but mighty @CVec…
  • RT @Nadex: The Macro Setup is back! CNBC’s @GuyAdami, @RiskReversal, and special guest @CVecchioFX discuss: -Evergrande vol hurts everlong…
  • Japanese #Yen Forecast: $USDJPY Breakout Imminent- #FOMC Levels - https://t.co/U5iFDDlWPT https://t.co/f1thUfTOg6
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 78 counterparties take $1.240 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/IOcumNHCmc
  • here we go - starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611 https://t.co/SBRIykorY8
  • SEC Chair Gensler: - Working with Congress on crypto would help - A large number of crypto investors could be harmed
  • Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/21/Pre-FOMC-US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-JPY-USDJPY.html https://t.co/Vyj5hwVXpi
  • The big question is whether the Fed announces taper tomorrow or whether they punt that announcement to the November rate decision, waiting for employment data to improve to the point of ‘significant further progress. More market update from @JStanleyFX :https://t.co/tPoLyqNFc1 https://t.co/o3ES0KKlWr
China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?

China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?

Justin McQueen, Strategist

China, Evergrande Analysis & News

  • China Returns From Two-Day Market Holiday
  • PboC Open Market Operations to be Closely Watched For Signals on Beijing’s Support

Tonight will see Chinese markets open after a two day closure to observe mid-Autumn festival. Naturally, there will be increased focus and volatility given the current backdrop of Evergrande default concerns. Of note, Evergrande missed payments due on Monday to at least two banks, however, banks were expecting the deadline to be missed after the Housing Ministry told them that the company would be unable to make the payments on time. That being said, the real test will be on Thursday’s where two interest payments valued at $83.5mln and $36mln are due.

Although, prior to that, with Chinese markets opening, it will be important to watch out for the PboC’s open market operations, which could provide a signal regarding Beijing’s intentions and whether they are prepared to calm market nerves or not. Last week, the Global Times, which is essentially China’s mouthpiece, stated that Evergrande is not too big to fail. However, with open market operations showing net injections of CNY 100bln, this may suggest that Chinese authorities are willing to offer a helping hand. Therefore, should we see something to the tune of CNY 150bln, this would likely see a pick up in risk appetite, although, perhaps only temporarily given the Fed decision in the following session. Reminder that the announcement is released around 0215-0220GMT and while I expect greater focus on this tonight, I suspect markets will be somewhat slower to react to the announcement than if it were during the European and US session.

PboC Open Market Operations in Focus

China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?

Source: Bloomberg

AUD/USD Chart: 15 Minute Time Frame

China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2021-09-21 13:22:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?
Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?
2021-09-21 12:00:00
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Shorts at a Record, NZD Bulls at Extreme Levels – COT Report
Australian Dollar Shorts at a Record, NZD Bulls at Extreme Levels – COT Report
2021-09-21 09:30:00
Advertisement