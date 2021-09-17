Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bows to Critical Resistance of $48,000

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook:

Bitcoin price action loses traction below the key psychological level of $48,000

USD gains after positive retail data

Price action stalls ahead of key psychological level

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices have stalled at the key psychological level of $48,000 after retail sales boosted demand for the safe-haven greenback.

However, with US retail data sales coming in higher than expectation, the Dollar gained at the discretion of major cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Action

After the formation of a golden cross on the daily chart, Bitcoin prices have risen above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the June – September move at $47,000, in an effort to reclaim the key psychological level of $50,000 mark which remains as critical resistance for both the short and longer-term move.

With price action currently encapsulated between prominent levels, the ability to break above the key psychological level of $48,000 may give rise to further bullish momentum and a possible retest of $50,000 and a probable drive towards the next key Fibonacci resistance level of $51,734.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

