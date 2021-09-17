Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Primed for Pre-FOMC Volatility After Data Surprise
2021-09-17 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast
2021-09-16 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
2021-09-17 02:00:00
Gold Price Reversal From July High Unfolds During Fed Blackout Period
2021-09-16 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Anticipation Grows as FOMC and BoE Loom, UK Retail Sales Drop
2021-09-17 09:30:00
British Pound Slips After Data, Still Tied to Range. Can GBP/USD Break Out Ahead of FOMC?
2021-09-17 07:09:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Primed for Pre-FOMC Volatility After Data Surprise
2021-09-17 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains as Sentiment Sours, AUD/NZD Loses Ground After Key Data
2021-09-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Kazaks - The 2% price target will not be met in the medium term - Inflation outlook likely to be revised higher
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/fs5IRP7MJy
  • ECB's De Cos says conclusion of FT report is incompatible with ECB guidance $EUR
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: 3% Expected: 3% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-17
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-17
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-17
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-17
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-17
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-17
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/zOjbAQzaP9
Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching
  • Negative News Priced into AUD
  • RBNZ-RBA Policy Divergence is as Good as it Gets

A brief stint below 0.7300 in yesterday’s session following a stellar US retail sales report, while the Australian jobs data was unsurprisingly weak amid the impact of the latest lockdown measures. That said, my focus has switched to AUD/NZD, which had dropped to the lowest level since April 2020. Arguably, AUD/NZD short is the most consensus trade out there, given the narrative of monetary policy divergence as the RBNZ gear up for its first rate hike since 2014 next month, while the RBA continue to suggest that rates will not rise since until 2024. However, with data also remaining in favour of the Kiwi, I am starting to wonder if this is as good as it gets and thus looking for a reversal in the trend for AUD/NZD in the next few weeks.

Reasons for an AUD/NZD Bottom

  • A lot of negative news has been priced into the Australian Dollar as highlighted by CFTC speculative positioning data (Figure 1).
  • A rampant increase in vaccinations will be reflected in an improvement of economic data in Q4 for Australia.
  • AUD/NZD is the most consensus short across the G10 and looking somewhat overdone.
  • NZ rates have priced in 140bps worth of tightening by October 2022, leaving very little room for error (Figure 2).
  • Back in 2013-14, AUD/NZD put in a bottom when the RBNZ hiked. Now while history doesn’t repeat itself, it often rhymes (Figure 3)
  • Bar any extreme risk aversion, parity in AUD/NZD is rare (Figure 4)

Figure 1. Leveraged Funds & Asset Managers Holding Sizeable AUD Short Position

Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

Source: Refinitiv

Figure 2. NZ Rates Market Pricing in a Very Hawkish RBNZ

There is a good chance that the RBNZ raises rates by 50bps at the upcoming, which will likely see AUD/NZD spike lower initially. However, I will be expecting AUD/NZD to bottom from there on, as the bar for a hawkish surprise is set high due to NZ rates pricing in an aggressive tightening path.

Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

Source: Refinitiv

Figure 3. AUD/NZD Bottomed In 2014 When RBNZ Hiked

Back in 2013/14, AUD/NZD drifted lower as the RBNZ discussed the possibility of raising interest rates before finding a bottom the moment the RBNZ hiked. My view is that we will see similar price action after the RBNZ hikes, with AUD/NZD finding a bottom. This in effect is a sell the rumour, buy the fact.

Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

Figure 4. AUD/NZD Parity Is Rare

In the past 20yrs, parity in AUD/NZD has only occurred once, which was during the initial coronavirus shock in March 2020. Good support has generally been found at 1.0250.

AUD/NZD Chart: Monthly Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Anticipation Grows as FOMC and BoE Loom, UK Retail Sales Drop
GBP/USD Anticipation Grows as FOMC and BoE Loom, UK Retail Sales Drop
2021-09-17 09:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: Crypto Adoption to Become Widespread in Wake of El Salvador, AMC?
Bitcoin Outlook: Crypto Adoption to Become Widespread in Wake of El Salvador, AMC?
2021-09-16 21:30:00
US Dollar Spikes on Stellar Retail Sales, Gold Breaks Down to Key Support
US Dollar Spikes on Stellar Retail Sales, Gold Breaks Down to Key Support
2021-09-16 13:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls March Towards $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls March Towards $50,000
2021-09-16 11:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD