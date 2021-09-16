AUD/USD Strength Dented on Big Jobs Report Miss, RBA Q3 Contraction View Bolstered

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Approach August High
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Is Russell 2000 About to Stage a Comeback? Will a Cyclical Relief Help IWM?
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Struggling to Get Above 1800 - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-15 21:15:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar has retraced from August lows when looking at AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD. However, the AUD/NZD downtrend is intact, will a reversal there appear as well? Find out: https://t.co/8LmgqLLGJO https://t.co/DCxBFKR7s1
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Strength Dented on Big Jobs Report Miss, #RBA Q3 Contraction View Bolstered Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/16/AUDUSD-Strength-Dented-on-Big-Jobs-Report-Miss-RBA-Q3-Contraction-View-Bolstered.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https:…
  • I didn't even know there were frontier market ETFs. There is some significant volume behind $FM and its correlation to SPX is clearly very strong. Which would give first: FM or SPX? https://t.co/usfmmCFBHK
  • Very interesting reaction from the Aussie on the AU jobs report Massive miss in jobs lost (-146k vs -90k anticipated) But, unemployment fell to 4.5% vs 4.9% anticipated Big hit to labor force participation though, at 65.2% vs 65.7% seen (lowest in almost a year as people left) https://t.co/Cyde1Kqe87
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (AUG) Actual: -68K Previous: -4.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.9% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (AUG) Actual: -146.3K Expected: -90K Previous: 2.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • Crude and Brent oil are on track to extend higher as Gulf Coast supply disruptions and a positive OPEC report bolster sentiment. Uranium is on a massive surge, aided by the famous Wall Street Bets group. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/XrpV0jcy8e https://t.co/nKFnOb6zaI
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (AUG) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -4.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.9% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
AUD/USD Strength Dented on Big Jobs Report Miss, RBA Q3 Contraction View Bolstered

AUD/USD Strength Dented on Big Jobs Report Miss, RBA Q3 Contraction View Bolstered

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Jobs Report, RBA – Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar takes hit on job report miss but remains higher versus US Dollar
  • Australia sees -146.3k jobs in August, jobless rate falls to 4.5% on lower participation
  • AUD/USD Falling Wedge pattern may lead prices to a possible breakout

The Australian Dollar took a hit after a downbeat jobs report revealed the economy lost a massive 146.3k jobs in August, relative to the -80.0k Bloomberg consensus forecast. The unemployment rate ticked down to a percentage point to 4.5% against an expected 5.0%. A drop in the labor force participation rate likely pushed the jobless rate lower despite fewer employed citizens.

A wave of lockdowns, mostly across New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, are the likely culprits fueling the big employment losses. AUD/USD was benefiting from a bout of risk-taking before the data print but appears to be tracking slightly lower in response to the headline figures. Some economists are expecting growth to contract in the third quarter due to the expansive Covid-related restriction measures.

Earlier this week, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe stepped in line with that view. The RBA chief stated that he expects the Q3 contraction to be 2% or larger, along with a jobless rate in the high 5% range. This employment report bolsters Mr. Lowe’s growth contraction hypothesis. While the market is pricing in a rate hike in 2023, Mr. Lowe said 2024 will likely be the liftoff point. The faraway target relative to other more hawkish central banks is another headwind for the Aussie Dollar.

Still, as vaccination rates increase, a comeback in the fourth quarter may be on the cards. Australian policymakers have pushed hard to amp up the country’s vaccination campaign. The government is targeting an 80% vaccination rate for those 16 and over by December. Travel restrictions and lockdown measures will be largely pulled back at that time under the current plan. If pent-up demand is stronger than expected, it may help spur some more aggressive rate bets for the RBA. Until then, however, the Australian Dollar’s path of least resistance appears to be lower.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar’s technical posture versus the Greenback seems more positive than its fundamental outlook. The rising 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has underpinned prices on a move lower through the last week. A Falling Wedge pattern has taken shape, which suggests a bullish bias. A move above the pattern’s resistance level may lead to a breakout.

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data
NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data
2021-09-15 23:00:00
ASX 200 Forecast: Aussie Equities Looking for Relief after Tough Start to September
ASX 200 Forecast: Aussie Equities Looking for Relief after Tough Start to September
2021-09-15 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks
Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks
2021-09-15 13:00:00
ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance
ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance
2021-09-15 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish