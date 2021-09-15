ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dollar is generally softer this morning and 'risk' assets are lacking traction, but $USDJPY has translated the days activity into a tentative break from the tightest 20-day (monthly) range on record. Range now 109 - 110.50 https://t.co/3BB2nXVu7K
  • ZAR surrenders gains as ‘sell recommendation’ hits newswires during a rather quiet period on the economic calendar. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/2JmBs3ZOkM https://t.co/WYctLU2oLV
  • S&P 500 Techs ahead of the open broke through the bullish trendline yday, support then showed up at the 61.8 of the recent move, plotted around 4425. st resistance ~4450, beyond that 4472-4482 $SPY $SPX $ES https://t.co/qyIax5vMpS
  • US Condemns N.Korea's missile launch - State Department Spokesman https://t.co/lZ8eWaPfA5
  • ECB's Schnabel says markets may be overestimating the risks to the global growth outlook from the spread of the Delta variant $EUR
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 3.5% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.1% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Join @JStanleyFX at 9:30 EST/13:30 GMT for your mid-week market update webinar. Register here: https://t.co/daghpCQ68Y https://t.co/lvhuWl6O1S
  • - Expects Japan's inflation rate to steadily go up and eventually reach 2% target, although not before 2023 $JPY
ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance

ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance

Richard Snow, Analyst

SA Rand (USD/ZAR) Analysis:

  • ZAR surrenders gains as ‘sell recommendation’ hits newswires during a rather quiet period on the economic calendar
  • Bullish engulfing signals potential for reversal as risk sentiment see-saws ahead of next weeks Fed meeting
Advertisement

Sell Signal Spooks ZAR Bulls

Yesterday saw a large sell-off in ZAR as JPMorgan released a client note recommending selling one of the top performing emerging market (EM) currencies. The bank elaborated that the ZAR reached high levels of their internal emerging market risk appetite index, while noting that key terms of trade were starting to look lees favorable and hedging options may soon be considered by investors.

Despite the pullback seen on USD/ZAR, the Rand still remains one of the better performers in the EM space.

Global FX Performance

Source: Refinitiv

Technical Levels to Watch for USD/ZAR

As global monetary policy makes the inevitable shift towards reducing and eliminating stimulus with the end goal being normalizing interest rates (hiking rates), the EM currencies are expected to take a back seat. However, pockets of rising infections of the Delta variant has pushed normalization policies back as central bankers consider the effects on inflation and the labor market.

After mentioning that the Fed could see a reduction in asset and bond purchases before year end, market participants will surely be paying attention to this months Fed meeting and any mention of timelines or specifics regarding any tapering efforts.

The bullish engulfing certainly set the tone for continued ZAR selling despite a slight pullback in today’s London session. This is to be expected as the broader benchmark for the dollar, the US dollar index (DXY), weakened somewhat, while the ZAR showed no real driving force to pull USD/ZAR prices back towards the recent low.

For a while now, (since Q2), the 14.14 level has played a crucial role as both support and resistance as it brought about numerous inflections. Yesterday’s bullish engulfing candle occurred around this 14.14 level which further supports the notion that this may very well be the start of a reversal for the pair. Continued bullish USD/ZAR momentum highlights 14.40 (the 50% Fib of the Jun - August move) with the psychological level of 14.50 coming in as a major level of resistance.

Should the pullback of yesterday’s move continue, 14.14 remains the near-term level of support with the psychological level of 14.00 propping up the pair.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Daily chart USD/ZAR

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The 4- hour chart supports the recent pullback as the stochastic indicator entered overbought conditions and looks set to drop below the 80 mark upon completion of the next candle. Therefore, we may see initially lower USD/ZAR prices but the any hint of tapering next week is likely to boost the dollar and by association, USD/ZAR.

USD/ZAR 4-Hour Chart

USD/ZAR 4 hour

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Next up for the Rand

Economic data for South Africa remains light on the FX front until a rather busy day next week (Wednesday the 22nd) where SA inflation is due and later, the Fed announcement followed by the press conference.

DFX economic calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Touches Session Lows on China Data Miss. Will AUD/USD Fall More?
Australian Dollar Touches Session Lows on China Data Miss. Will AUD/USD Fall More?
2021-09-15 02:00:00
Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf
Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf
2021-09-15 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR