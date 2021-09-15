Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUL) Actual: 11.1% Expected: 15.7% Previous: 18.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 15.7% Previous: 18.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • 🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 2.8% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Will be covering the S&P 500, Dow and DAX 30 as market volatility seems to be on the rise Signup for the session below, which this week is starting in about 20min! https://t.co/LlhKj5Zm00
  • The Australian Dollar has retraced from August lows when looking at AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD. However, the AUD/NZD downtrend is intact, will a reversal there appear as well? Find out: https://t.co/8LmgqLLGJO https://t.co/0m24hEPsrO
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX at 19:00 EST/23:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQip9B3r https://t.co/hi1j0hmQ7a
  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.30% as US CPI data shows cooling inflation $ZN $ZB https://t.co/vjmAmkD3zt
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/14/Euro-Stoxx-50-IBEX-35-Outlook-European-Stocks-Mixed-Following-US-CPI-Print.html https://t.…
  • EUR/JPY weaker on the day, with the pair trading through both the 50 and 200-day moving averages $EURJPY https://t.co/T1v2kgGXoX
Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf

Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf

Brendan Fagan,

Natural Gas, Commodities, Federal Reserve, Inflation – Talking Points

  • Natural gas futures extend beyond $5.00 MMBtu as supply worries grow
  • Hurricane Nicholas adds insult to injury, further shutters production
  • US CPI shows slowing inflation, yet energy prices continue to soar higher
Advertisement

Natural gas prices continued to roar higher on Tuesday as fears over significant supply shortages continue to mount. As Nicholas made landfall, prices of energy futures rose after market participants raced to price in additional supply shortages following the arrival of Hurricane Ida. Gulf Coast output lagged behind demand in the weeks leading up to Ida. Hurricane Nicholas complicated those output production woes further.

Potential flooding and severe wind stemming from a strengthening Nicholas could potentially shutter production from Texas to Alabama. Instances of extreme weather provide market participants with the opportunity to add significant premiums to commodity prices, as seen in recent price action. Higher energy prices further complicate the “transitory” inflation narrative, as the Federal Reserve seeks to calm households over recent price increases. Despite Tuesday’s CPI print, households and businesses may continue to worry should energy prices continue to rise at the current pace.

Hurricane Nicholas Potential Path

Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf

Courtesy of Google, NOAA

In my previous natural gas piece, I discussed that the fundamental outlook positioned natural gas for a potential and retest and breakout of the $5.00 MMBtu level. Currently, natural gas futures are in “overbought” territory on the daily relative strength index (RSI), indicating that price may have come too far too fast. While that does not necessitate a pullback, market participants should be wary of the potential for supply to return to the market in the near-term as Nicholas subsides. With markets often looking to the future, Nicholas and its impacts may already be priced in.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf

Chart created with TradingView

Taking this into account, a cooldown in price may see a retest of the psychological $5.00 level. Any additional cases of extreme weather or unexpected supply disruptions could see these futures contracts extend even higher to test the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $5.69. While market participants may look for a slight pullback given the recent run, traders may want to retain an upside bias given the fundamental outlook. Until supply can return to equilibrium, price outlook should remain skewed higher.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print
2021-09-14 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Extends Gains Post-US CPI
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Extends Gains Post-US CPI
2021-09-14 20:17:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip
US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip
2021-09-14 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas