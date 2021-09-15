Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
2021-09-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
2021-09-15 12:40:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
2021-09-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
2021-09-14 14:00:00
  • Many of the elements are there for 'risk' to take a swan dive. A benchmark like $SPX leaning hard on support and volume rising into the pressure indicating rising participation. But we need a reliable flashpoint. Best one is a week out (FOMC) https://t.co/7sIW6PpDy5
  • USD/JPY has been more resilient than I originally expected and is dragging out the consolidation of the symmetrical pattern it’s in. Get your $USDJPY market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/MJ9nlL6Znj https://t.co/0Uqa5vLdKl
  • S&P 500 trades slightly lower in the early morning, the strong energy sector performance appears to be limiting the index downside at the moment #trading $XOP $XLE $SPX
  • here we go, webinar starts right now https://t.co/dXeTMJRLJz topics for today: 1) USD support test at a familiar spot 2) Gold breakout potential around FOMC 3) Stocks starting to exhibit symptoms of a turn
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) Actual: 5.9% Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Mid-Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on IG – https://t.co/dXeTMJRLJz
  • Both UK and Canadian inflation data accelerated over the past month according to data from this morning. And yet, neither the Pound nor Canadian Dollar found much of a charge from the news. Is it all 'wait and see' ahead of next week's FOMC?
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (AUG) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks

Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Analysis & News

  • Canadian Inflation Continues to Edge High – BoC Vigilant
  • Upside Risks to CAD as Oil Edges Higher

Canadian Inflation Continues to Edge High – BoC Vigilant

Canadian Inflation data printed above expectations on both the monthly and yearly rates at 0.2% (vs 0.1%) and 4.1% (vs 3.9%) respectively. Meanwhile, the BoC’s preferred measure (average of median, trim and common CPI) rose to 2.56% from 2.46%. Unlike the Fed, the BoC are seemingly more attentive to inflation risks with Governor Macklem stating that he will be closely watching inflation data. Now while this will unlikely alter the decision for the BoC to taper the pace of asset purchases at the October meeting, the figures are likely more important in regard to the timing of a rate hike, which as it stands is priced in for H2 2022. Therefore, should inflation remain elevated risks are for earlier tightening presenting upside risks for the Loonie.

Market Reaction: Overall, a relatively muted reaction in the Canadian Dollar with greater attention placed on risk appetite. That being said, given where oil prices are trading, CAD is looking relatively cheap.

USD/CAD (Inv) vs Brent Crude Oil

Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

