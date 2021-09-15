British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • S&P cuts Evergrande to CC, outlook negative
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/kXd2GMANAN
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: 2% Expected: 2.1% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.1% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/TUqCr7qQiH
  • 🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/qQvnUAU7PA
  • 🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 3.1% Expected: 2.9% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is climbing after UK inflation data for August showed the highest jump on record.
  • Combined with Tuesday’s strong UK employment numbers, the inflation figures will add to the pressures on the Bank of England to taper its stimulus program and therefore to upwards pressure on GBP.

GBP/USD rallying after strong UK inflation data

GBP/USD is edging higher again after UK inflation numbers for August showed a surge in the headline rate, taking it to 3.2% year/year: above both the previous 2.0% and the 2.9% consensus forecast of analysts polled by the news agencies. Core inflation was up by more than expected too.

UK inflation data

UK inflation data.

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

With both UK employment and inflation growing faster than predicted, more members of the Bank of England’s monetary policy are likely to turn hawkish, potentially brining closer the day when the Bank will tighten UK monetary policy.

As a result, GBP/USD has recovered around half the falls recorded in US trading hours Tuesday, although it now faces resistance around 1.3850 from a trendline that was once support but could now act as resistance.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (September 3-15, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Next up this week will be Friday’s UK retail sales data, expected to reveal a 2.7% increase year/year in August. Given the employment and inflation numbers, however, there must be a risk of the numbers exceeding expectations despite continuing fears for global growth reinforced by the latest data from China that showed both industrial production and retail sales below forecasts year/year last month.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Touches Session Lows on China Data Miss. Will AUD/USD Fall More?
Australian Dollar Touches Session Lows on China Data Miss. Will AUD/USD Fall More?
2021-09-15 02:00:00
Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf
Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf
2021-09-15 00:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print
2021-09-14 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Extends Gains Post-US CPI
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Extends Gains Post-US CPI
2021-09-14 20:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish