US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
2021-09-14 07:02:00
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
Gold
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (SEP) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 63.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • $Gold hourly just closed a bullish engulf after the CPI bump. Now trying to hold on to that momo, resistance nearby 1804-1808 $GC $GLD https://t.co/ozSWyy3qEV
  • When is 5.3% headline and 4.0% core consumer inflation growth considered a 'relief'? When you still have a week to debate what the Fed is going to do with its taper timeline
  • $USD is through the s1 zone and the next support below is around 92.20-92.26 $DXY Fundamental macro focus begins to shift to outside of the US, UK and Canadian inflation numbers tomorrow morning https://t.co/8saCP4Mxyq https://t.co/0cPFCo7MrM
  • US CPI falling short of expectations provides the catalyst for GBP to break through recent resistance and hit 1.39 https://t.co/3NvSpNY6VC
  • US equities are liking this CPI print, $ES continuing yday's bounce from support resistance 4482.50 $SPX $SPY https://t.co/gMnxGxUwR7 https://t.co/GSXra4aOx3
  • S&P 500 futures turn positive after August US inflation data comes slightly below expectations. Weaker -than-expected core CPI may prompt the Fed to be more patient before removing policy accommodation $SPX $USD $XAUUSD #Fed
  • Cable gearing up at the monthly high, ascending triangle setup $GBPUSD https://t.co/PaNN4YwGPw https://t.co/B5W9PnntnB
  • CPI moderates in August Headline 5.3 v/s 5.3 expected and 5.4 last month Core 4 v/s 4.2 expected, 4.3 last month $USD down to support after the release, $DXY testing 92.46 https://t.co/vHAWY42pPV https://t.co/p8Z5sZulFP
  • $EURUSD up after US #inflation data https://t.co/FhJGLFeurj
US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, CPI Price Analysis & News

  • US Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
  • USD Under Pressure, Gold Bouncing Back

US Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations

DATA RECAP: The headline rate rose 0.3% on the month below expectations of 0.4%, which saw the yearly rate print at 5.3%, matching estimates. The core reading rose 0.1% vs 0.3% expected, while the yearly rate also fell short of expectations at 4% vs 4.2%. Transitory factors that have been a focal point for much of the increase have begun to roll over as used cars saw a slight decrease of 1.5%, marking the biggest monthly drop since November 2016. Elsewhere, stick components such as shelter costs rose a marginal 0.2%. As such, this reinforces the Federal Reserves outlook that the inflation spike is expected to be transitory. Alongside this, with ISM Mfg. and Non-Mfg prices paid (Figure 1.) heading lower, risks to inflation is tilted to the downside.

US Inflation Components

US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

Source: BLS

Figure 1. US CPI vs Average ISM Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid

US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

How to Trade After a News Release

MARKET REACTION: The USD came under pressure across the board. Similarly, US yields have also dipped in the wake of the inflation report, while gold prices saw a slight bounce. However, given that the Fed acknowledges that they have already hit their taper condition for inflation making substantial progress, the impact of this report on the Fed’s outlook is limited. That said, with equity markets firmer, this will reign in those calls of stagflation.

USD, US RATES & GOLD REACTION TO US CPI

US Dollar Drops, Gold Bounce Back on US CPI Dip

Source: Refintiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement