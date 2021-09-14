News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
2021-09-14 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
2021-09-14 07:02:00
2021-09-14 07:02:00
Crude Oil, Uranium Forecast: Prices Rise on OPEC Report, Wall Street Bets Mentions
2021-09-14 04:00:00
2021-09-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
2021-09-14 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
2021-09-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Says cases of Covid have been detected in his entourage
  • Russia's Putin says he must observe a regime of self-isolation - RIA
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/7OQ5HvNq6k
  • BofA Fund Manager Survey - 84% expect Fed taper by end of the year, 1st rate hike seen in Feb 2023 - Global growth expectations fall to lowest since May 2021
  • - IEA says the world must wait for extra oil as Hurricane IDA wipes out OPEC hike
  • IEA lowers 2021 growth estimate by 105kbpd to 5.2mbpd due to worsening pandemic in Q3 2021 - raises 2022 demand growth by 85kbpd to 3.2mbpd #OOTT
  • $GBP outperforming this morning after strong UK jobs data. - GBP/USD hitting short term resistance at 1.3880, which marked the peak in Friday's session https://t.co/Mf3Sa77ya4
  • China's Hebei province is reportedly cracking down on virtual currency mining
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/09/14/Gold-Prices-May-Drop-as-US-CPI-Drives-Fed-Outlook-Speculation.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #CPI #Fed https://t.co/1TjMe1g8Rx
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is gaining ground after a strong set of UK labor-market figures that have again focused attention on the Bank of England’s policymakers and whether some will be persuaded that UK monetary policy should be tightened sooner than they previously expected.
  • Job vacancies rose above one million for the first time since records began as the UK economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, while payrolls rose by more than economists had predicted.

GBP/USD firming for a second successive day

GBP/USD is continuing to advance Tuesday after UK labor-market data that showed the number of vacancies in the three months to August above one million for the first time since records began, a lower unemployment rate and another monthly increase in August payrolls.

UK economic data

UK jobs data.

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

At the margin, the numbers could persuade the hawks on the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee that monetary policy will need to be tightened sooner than they had previously expected. Note, though, that market pricing is not expecting a quarter-point UK rate rise until March 2022, with another in September 2022.

Still, the economy will likely benefit from a return to the office by many UK employees and perhaps too from news that the UK is preparing to roll out Covid-19 booster shots. This is all positive for GBP/USD, although caution is called for ahead of Wednesday’s UK inflation data, predicted to show an increase in the core rate in August to 2.9% year/year from July’s 1.8%.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (September 3-14, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

