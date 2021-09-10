ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 27, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-09-10 13:25:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.
2021-09-10 14:25:00
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 75 counterparties take $1.099 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/5lVCsdvBmQ
  • Bitcoin prices plunged this week with BTC/USD poised to close the week down more than 11.6% - marking the largest weekly / daily declines since mid-May. Get your market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/0JXFovhaWM https://t.co/vYoVQ6kzdg
  • Bitcoin continues to trend lower, briefly trading below $45,000 before bouncing #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/JsAlohSthu
  • 🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) Actual: 10.5% Expected: 10.3% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • Little by little, everything is turning red today, energy was holding the fort before, but now also in negative territory $XLE $XOP #OOTT
  • Yet another market that looks like it is staging for a necessary break next week, crude oil's 10-day range is only ~3.75 while volatility (ATR) is still far more hearty - which combines to an elevated breakout risk https://t.co/Yue7I9hRfa
  • Pelosi says details on the House tax proposal to come next week .....got a feeling stocks will not like this in the coming days $SPX $NDX $RUT
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 10.3% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • Another tumultuous start to the New York trading session finds the Dow threatening to break support, but is it a genuine threat? DailyFX’s @JohnKicklighter discusses Friday trade and breakout potential below! https://t.co/ZPDcojfhGx
  • 10-year yield up to 1.348%, should be positive for financials in the near term #trading $JPM $BAC $MS $C $GS $XLF
ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

ESG Investing Trends:

ESG (Environmental, Society & Governance) investing is a trend that has recently gained traction as millennials shift their focus to sustainable finance and impact investing boosting demand for indices and ETF’s promoting diversity and inclusion.

Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index Performance Chart

ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

Source: Refinitiv

Although more women have entered into what was historically known as male only roles, the rise of powerful global female leaders and influencers has raised further awareness of challenges that women in finance, business and society as a whole which have been further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Articles: Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business

The SHE (SPDR SSG Gender Diversity) Index aims to promote companies in the US who are actively striving to bridge the gap between women and men in senior positions, giving a greater weighting to firms with a higher degree of gender diversity.

ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

Source: SSGA website

SHE (SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity) Index Technical Analysis

At the time of writing, the SHE (SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity) Index has enjoyed an approximate 112% rally since March last year before peaking at an all-time high of $106.58 earlier this month.

Although prices have since retreated back below the $105 mark, now holding as critical resistance for the imminent move, price action remains in a well-defined range within the confines of the rising channel.

To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) continues to linger above the zero-line, suggesting that the bullish narrative pertaining to the SHE Index may continue to hold, at least for now.

SHE (SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF) Weekly Chart

ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

A similar rhetoric can be seen on the daily chart below, with prices now edging towards the lower bound of the channel, whilst still respecting the 50-day Moving Average, providing support at $103.91.

While the uptrend currently holds as the systemic, prominent trend, confirmation of further bearish pressure can be seen once the MACD crosses the zero line.

SHE (SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF) Daily Chart

ESG Investing Trends to Watch: Gender Diversity (SHE) Index ETF Retreats from All-Time High

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction
Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction
2021-09-10 12:38:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies
Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies
2021-09-10 11:00:00
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
2021-09-10 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms
2021-09-10 08:10:00
Advertisement