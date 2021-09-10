British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Thursday’s tumble in EUR/GBP after the European Central Bank just threw a bone to the hawks on its Governing Council could well be reversed next week, with the cross rallying.
  • UK economic data released Friday were mixed, shifting the focus to the coming week’s UK unemployment and, especially, inflation figures.
Advertisement

EUR/GBP well placed to rally after next week’s UK inflation data

EUR/GBP fell back Thursday after the European Central Bank tightened monetary policy only minimally, and barely reacted at all to Friday’s mixed bag of UK economic data that showed lower than expected increases in growth offset by better than predicted industrial production figures.

UK economic data

UK economic data.

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

That means next Tuesday’s UK labor-market figures and, especially, Wednesday’s inflation data are next up for fundamental GBP traders. The consensus among economists polled by the news agencies is that the headline year/year inflation rate will increase to 3% from 2% but an undershoot is possible given the weak GDP data and that would help EUR/GBP to rally, perhaps to the 0.86 if that level has not already been reached by Wednesday.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (August 6 – September 10, 2021)

Latest EURGBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Note that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said this week that the BoE’s monetary policy committee was evenly split in August on whether the basic conditions for a rate hike had been met. Still, signs are growing that the BoE is edging towards reducing stimulus and that will remain true even if inflation undershoots.

Nonetheless, Thursday’s fall in EUR/GBP looks overdone and a reaction higher would be no surprise.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
2021-09-10 09:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD
2021-09-09 21:30:00
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Missed SA Manufacturing Data Halts Rand Gains
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Missed SA Manufacturing Data Halts Rand Gains
2021-09-09 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish