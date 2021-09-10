Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction

Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction

Richard Snow, Analyst
Advertisement

Canadian Employment Change (90.2k vs 100k Estimate)

Employment Change data

90.2k jobs have been added to the Canadian economy to mark 3 successive months of labor force additions. The August additions have subsequently resulted in a better than forecast (7.3%) drop in unemployment to reach 7.1%. The Canadian dollar had been trending lower on the one minute chart in the lead up to the data and continued modestly lower in the moments after the release.

USD/CAD 1 Minute Chart

USD/CAD 1 minute chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Canada has experienced a rather choppy labor market recovery, with jobs being added, as well as, subtracted from the labor force since losing nearly two million jobs in April 2020. However, the last two jobs prints have been positive coming in at 230.7k and 94k for June and July respectively.

The North American nation has benefitted from the persistent rise in both the demand and price of oil as the global economic recovery continues despite challenges relating to the spread of the Delta variant. The Canadian dollar benefitted from a steady decline in USD/CAD ever since peaking in March 2020, but has given up some of those gains in the early stages of H2 as the US dollar mounted a comeback.

Comparison Chart: USD/CAD vs WTI Futures

USD/CAD vs WTI

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, Tradingview

Next up for CAD:

Economic calendar week ahead

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies
Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies
2021-09-10 11:00:00
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
2021-09-10 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms
2021-09-10 08:10:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD
2021-09-09 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed