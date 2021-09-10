Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies

Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies

Justin McQueen, Strategist

AUD/USD Analysis & News

  • Risk Trends Dictating Direction for FX
  • Bearish on AUD Rallies

Risk Trends Dictating Direction for FX

A relatively tame session thus far across the FX space, which continues to lack notable direction. For currency markets, given that there is little to get excited about on the economic calendar, the focus will remain on risk sentiment for guidance. The Japanese Yen is on the back foot as we close out the week, with equities and yields finding a lift, although, 110.00 caps upside for now in USD/JPY. Looking at momentum across G10 (Figure 1), the Pound has outperformed in recent sessions, however, trends are still some way from being considered stretched (a reading >2), meanwhile, momentum across other major currencies are neutral.

FX Momentum 20D Z-score

Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Bearish on AUD Rallies

AUD/USD: Modest recovery in the Aussie, however, 0.7400 remains a stumbling block for further upside. Eyes will be on the weekly close whereby a close above the figure puts 0.7450 in focus, which coincides with the descending trendline stemming from the May high and the 38.2% fib of this year's range. This is an area that I suspect the pair will struggle to break and thus stick to a bias of selling on rallies in AUD/USD. Risk sentiment will also be important for the pair and given that we are heading towards a typically soft window for equity markets, not just seasonally but also the recent trend of equities weakening into the weekly expiry option on the 3rd Friday of the month. A factor that does not bode well for AUD/USD.

IG Client Sentiment Signals AUD/USD May Soon Reverse Lower

Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.00% higher than yesterday and 7.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.40% lower than yesterday and 6.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Remaining Bearish on AUD Rallies

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction
Breaking News: Canadian Employment Change Misses Estimate, USD/CAD Reaction
2021-09-10 12:38:00
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
Crypto Latest: Ether (ETH) Leads the Losses Despite NFT Popularity, Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Higher Lows
2021-09-10 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms
2021-09-10 08:10:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD
2021-09-09 21:30:00
Advertisement