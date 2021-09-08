Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Finds Support above $45,000 after Steep Decline

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Extends Decline to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-09-08 19:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
2021-09-08 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
2021-09-08 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hmmm...not much from that GME earnings call. No guidance for a meme darling in the midst of a serious change in strategy?
  • The ECB is up tomorrow with both the Euro and 10-Year German yields still sporting gains over the past two weeks - even if we lost a little altitude these past few days. In other words, this event is 'live' for volatility potential
  • US API Stock Changes Crude -2.882M Cushing +1.794M Gasoline +6.414M Distillate -3.748M $WTI $CL #Oil
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Aluminum prices continue to rise after hitting a 13-year-high. The latest surge saw a break above Rising Wedge resistance…
  • Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential heading into the fourth quarter, $XLF and $XLE Look Attractive #trading #OOTT https://t.co/jblO9Pji1D
  • The DAX 30, which will become the DAX 40 from the 20th of September, continues to be rejected at the 16,000 mark despite having attempted to consolidate higher momentum around 15,800 for the past few weeks. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/e8l7TwyA3c https://t.co/GAPsolY5RF
  • EUR/USD has pushed higher following a brief retest of 1.18 earlier in the session. Eyes remain on tomorrow's ECB policy meeting $EURUSD https://t.co/ttTnBu9KZN
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (JUL) Actual: $17B Expected: $25B Previous: $37.86B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-08
  • Fed's Williams: - I anticipate labor supply will improve over the coming months as schools, offices reopen - I am more concerned with the accumulation of employment growth than with any single monthly jobs report
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (JUL) Actual: $17B Expected: $25B Previous: $37.69B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-08
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Finds Support above $45,000 after Steep Decline

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Finds Support above $45,000 after Steep Decline

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) finding resistance below $48,000
  2. El Salvador accepts Bitcoin as a legal tender, BTC/USD bulls back off
  3. US Dollar rebounds as risk-off sentiment comes into play

It’s been an interesting week for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) USD weakness boosted sentiment for major cryptocurrency.

After a dismal NFP (Non-Farm Payroll) report saw Bitcoin peak above the key psychological level of $50,000, bulls were able to push higher before running into a wall of resistance just below $53,000.

Despite the adoption of BTC/USD as a legal tender for El Salvador, the rally came to a rapid halt as the upward momentum faltered, allowing sellers to push prices back below $50,000 and towards the $45,000 mark.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Action

Since recovering from the July low below $27,000, Bitcoin prices have rebounded back above $40,000 as bulls strive to push towards the April high (all-time high) just under $65,000.

After retesting the May high, BTC/USD plummeted until reaching the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July - September move. On the weekly time-frame, price action currently remains trapped between key Fibonacci levels of the 2020 - 2021 move as well as the above-mentioned move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Finds Support above $45,000 after Steep Decline

Source: Tradingview, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

Meanwhile, price action currently remains above both the 50 and 200 moving average on the daily chart whilst the MACD remains above the zero line. This suggests that the upward trajectory may still be relevant provided prices stay above both the moving averages and the MACD remains above the zero line.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are testing a critical level of support at $45,000. If bears continue to pressurize the bulls, BTC/USD may test the 61.8% retracement of the July – August move at $43,776 with the 20-period Moving average (MA) providing additional support above that level at approximately $45,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Finds Support above $45,000 after Steep Decline

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

-- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play
Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play
2021-09-08 14:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
DAX 30 Looking Weak as General Election Looms
DAX 30 Looking Weak as General Election Looms
2021-09-08 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum