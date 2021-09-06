News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia

Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia

Warren Venketas, Analyst

CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS

  • Breaking news - lower crude oil prices for Asia.
  • Crude demand forecast set to increase.
  • Symmetrical triangle remains in focus - key levels being tested.

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The major crude oil export from Saudi Arabia “Arab Light” is in focus today as state owned Saudi Aramco cuts prices for the October shipment to Asia – excluding the U.S. and Europe. The price per barrel or Official Selling Price (OSP) was reduced from $1.70 to $1.30 surprising market expectations which forecasted a much smaller markdown.

Declining Chinese PMI data last week (see calendar below) may have added pressure on the Saudi’s decision after COVID-19 continues to plague economies around the world. This will likely be transitory after which the Chinese market should recover and increase crude oil imports, while the cheaper price should further supplement buyer interest.

Econ calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The demand forecast from OPEC’s August monthly oil market report shows an increase in demand for crude oil heading into early 2022 (refer to graphic below). OPEC+ and their decision to increase production monthly falls in line with the above OPEC forecast but challenges are almost certain to crop up along the way.

BALANCE OF SUPPLY AND DEMAND (2021 – 2022):

Supply vs demand OPEC

Source: OPEC

A recovering U.S. dollar helped pull crude prices marginally higher after Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data last week.

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1)DAILY CHART

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily crude oil chart shows minimal movement today reflecting broader financial markets as the U.S. celebrates labour day. The symmetrical triangle (black) formation tracking back to early July 2021 is still under consideration as price actiontests topside resistance. A rejection of this resistance zone may see prices continue within the triangle towards triangle support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI)persists withing the bullish momentum area (above 50) while the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) sit below the recent daily candles. A narrowing between the 20 (purple) and 50-day (blue) EMA could result in a bullish crossover which may see crude oil bulls flood the market.

The long extended upper wick on today’s candle shows a refusal by bears to allow trade above the $72.00 per barrel handle. Tomorrows trade may open up more volatility as the U.S. re-enters trade.

Discover the basic building blocks of Fibonacci and how it can be applied in Financial markets!

Key resistance levels:

  • $73.58
  • $72.00

Key support levels:

  • $50-day EMA
  • $70.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT UNCERTAIN

IGCS shows retail traders are marginally net short on Crude Oil, with 55% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, the change in recent shorts and longs result in a mixed signal.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

