AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Dollar and Dow Wound Up Before NFPs and Holiday Drain
2021-09-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
2021-09-03 06:01:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Eyes Breakout Resistance ahead of NFP
2021-09-02 19:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-02 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oWqt5xCrAJ
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread - Rally resumes, eyes 815 then all-time high around 860 (May 2018). #ethereum #bitcoin #eth #btc #ethbtc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/qY2l6pTKF1
  • BofA Euro Area Forecasts - 2021 GDP 4.8% (4.2%) - 2022 GDP 3.7% (3.5%) - 2021 Inflation 2.2% (2%) - 2022 Inflation 1.7% (1.5%) - 2023 Inflation 1.3% (1.2%)
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.03% France 40: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/A3MTcUUbNa
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Up9MFz0njX
  • Talking #NFP expectations with ⁦@NadineBlayney⁩ on ⁦@ausbiztv⁩ today. Setups in #EURUSD, #AUDUSD, #NZDUSD and #XAUUSD (gold). https://t.co/Sjqt9f8OtU
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: 3.1% Expected: 4.8% Previous: 5.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.8% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (AUG) Actual: 55.0 Expected: 55.5 Previous: 59.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (AUG) Actual: 54.8 Expected: 55.3 Previous: 59.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-03
AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next
  • RBA the Main Focus for Next Week
  • Example of a Classic NFP Reaction

From One Extreme to the Next

Selling in the greenback has been the dominant trend across the FX space since Chair Powell’s speech, while a slew of soft labour market prints (ADP + ISM Employment Index) have also exacerbated the move. However, as I have previously noted, with market participants somewhat positioned for a softer than expected NFP report, this would subsequently lower the bar for an upward surprise in today’s release. That’s not to say that the NFP report will print above expectations, but it does say traders are likely to be short dollars into the release.

Elsewhere, and to my surprise the Australian Dollar has been impervious to the persistent weak data releases out of China. Admittedly domestic data has been firmer, however, the relevance for Q2 growth is somewhat diminished given that Q3 has been impacted by lockdown measures and thus likely to show a contraction in GDP. That said, risk sentiment has remained as buoyant as ever with US indices continuing to hit fresh record highs, keeping the Aussie underpinned, alongside other high beta currencies. Although, the particular outperformance in the currency is perhaps also due to the fact at how oversold the AUD had been in recent weeks, moving from one extreme on the downside to the next extreme (Figure 1). With that in mind, while the NFP report will stoke volatility in the pair, I suspect this corrective rally has little left in the tank to extend higher.

Figure 1.

AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

RBA The Main AUD Highlight

Looking ahead to next week, the main focus for the Aussie will be the RBA monetary policy, whereby the consensus is looking for the central bank to delay its decision to cut the pace of asset purchases to A$4bln/ week from $5bln/week amid the deteriorating Covid backdrop as cases hit record levels.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

Source: Refinitiv

A Classic Case of Trading NFP

With a lot of attention on the NFP figure once again, I thought I’d take a look at last month’s release, which had been a textbook case of how NFP is traded.

First of, heading into the release the ADP report had significantly missed expectations (330k vs 695k exp.), which in turn, lowered the bar for the NFP report to surprise on the upside. Couple this with surprisingly hawkish comments from Vice Chair Clarida, this had heightened the market sensitivity to the NFP report.

That in mind, when laying out the potential scenario’s, my view had been that should we see a strong headline and details, the USD would be expected to perform well vs CHF and NZD.

Upon release of the NFP report, which had been a very strong reading both in terms of the headline and details.

AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

Source: Refinitiv

NZD/USD immediately blipped lower, before retracing back to pre-announced levels, until which by the time the dust settled and market participants digested the report, the NZD/USD then began to make a sustained move lower. As such, it is worth highlighting that the immediate blip lower is likely caused by algos/HFTs, therefore, jumping on this move would likely result in a poor entry. In turn, as a retail trader with higher latency, it is best to wait for the dust to settle.

NZD/USD Trading During NFP

AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD
2021-09-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
NZD/USD Faces Key Resistance As Bullish Momentum Ripens
NZD/USD Faces Key Resistance As Bullish Momentum Ripens
2021-09-02 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish