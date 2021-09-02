Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
2021-09-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing
2021-09-02 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: 6.3% Previous: 8.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/TffRy4Wjxa
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.15% Wall Street: 0.13% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/29vNRq69kU
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 7.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX at 6:00 EST/10:00 GMT for a webinar on becoming a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/rriVJ9cZOb https://t.co/mKCfqqJbbu
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/YsBnYhalLo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.21%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/U2itzEF1Lz
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.01% Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/x4xQPfUpCE
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SZ4u525qxH
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be used for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/FzgwHucIki
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Strong gains are seen across the board.
  • Bitcoin above $50k and pointing higher.
  • Ethereum remains heavily overbought but still moves higher.

A rising tide floats all boats in the cryptocurrency market today with mid-to-high single-digit gains seen across the space. We have been positive on the market for weeks now and see no reason to change with chart set-ups continuing to flash bullish signals. The latest rally has been led by Bitcoin (BTC) which has broken back above $50k and looks set to move higher. Ethereum (ETH) continues to make fresh multi-month highs while Cardano (ADA) now trades in unchartered territory. Further down the list, there are double-digit 24 hours gains for a range of alt-coins including IOTA (MIOTA), Fantom (FTM), and Mina (MINA). As always the crypto market is vulnerable to short-term swings, so this needs to be factored in before making any trading decision.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Predictions – Alt-Coins Rally

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

Data via Coinmarketcap

Bitcoin has pierced the $50k level today using the 50% Fibonacci retracement level just above $47k as a springboard. Bitcoin has stopped just short of breaking above the August 23 high of $50,506 but this level remains vulnerable, Above here Bitcoin will be back at levels last seen in early May, leaving the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $51,100 as the next target. There remains strong support all the way down to the $46,00 to $46,300 zone.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart September 2, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

After testing multi-month high resistance over the last couple of weeks, Ethereum finally made a clear break yesterday, pushing ETH back to levels last seen in May. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap had been leading the market higher this week, outperforming BTC by a reasonable margin. Ethereum is in heavily overbought territory, using the CCI shown at the bottom of the graph and this may slow any further move higher until this reading falls back into neutral territory. Aside from this, the recent uptrend channel is close by and a break back into this would give a further positive signal for ETH going forward, especially with all three simple moving averages in a positive set-up.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart September 2, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

The ongoing influence of the alt-coin market continues to grow with price appreciation and new coins swelling the market to in excess of $1.285 trillion from around $220 billion at the start of the year. The chart below shows the strong alt-coin trend channel, leaving the May all-time high within reach in the next few weeks, all things being equal.

Cryptocurrency Market Minus Bitcoin September 2, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Punching Through $50k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits Another Multi-Month High

Chart via Trading View

What is your view on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Alt-Coin market – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

