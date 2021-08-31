Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDCAD Differing Options for Dollar Outlook, S&P 500 Outpaces Dow
2021-08-31 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed
2021-08-31 06:11:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting Overshadows Hurricane Ida as WTI Prices Stall
2021-08-30 21:13:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Find Support if US Sentiment Data Disappoints
2021-08-31 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Ethereum (ETH/USD) breaking to a multi-month high...needs confirmation. +3.5% @ $3,400. #ethereum #ethusd @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/RQ5DfwXVIA
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfIZNKr https://t.co/xHn0sXVo6w
  • ECB's Holzmann says the ECB are in a position to mull reducing pandemic aid $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0DCuGoE95d
  • Kazakhstan says it considers existing OPEC+ decision as sufficient to stabilise market -TASS #OOTT
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/dsa2qVQ5Dk
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.62% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CxGuYDuNb9
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.92% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tivAaatnZv
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.19% US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/esv8XiBclW
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/naUDa6G6U8
Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD

Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is rising, benefiting riskier assets such as US stocks but damaging safe havens like the US Dollar.
  • However, there has been a jump in new long positions in USD/CAD, suggesting the Canadian Dollar is out of favor.
Advertisement

Trader confidence rising

Traders are increasingly opting for risker assets at the expense of safe havens despite EU restrictions on US travelers, the Western retreat from Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida hitting Louisiana and disappointing economic data from China and Japan.

The haven US Dollar has suffered in particular, perhaps because Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was unexpectedly dovish last week when he spoke at the virtual Jackson Hole summit. However, retail traders have built up substantial long positions in USD/CAD over the past week, suggesting the Canadian Dollar is even more out of favor.

USD/CAD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 16 – August 31, 2021)

Latest USD/CAD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

USD/CAD client positioning.

IG client sentiment data show 73.89% of retail traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1. The number of traders net-long is unchanged from yesterday but 28.03% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged from yesterday but 37.52% lower than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a mixed USD/CAD trading bias.

In this webinar, I also looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles
Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles
2021-08-31 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaking Lower and Testing Trend Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaking Lower and Testing Trend Support
2021-08-31 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed