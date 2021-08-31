News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher
2021-08-31 11:33:00
EURUSD and USDCAD Differing Options for Dollar Outlook, S&P 500 Outpaces Dow
2021-08-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed
2021-08-31 06:11:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting Overshadows Hurricane Ida as WTI Prices Stall
2021-08-30 21:13:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Find Support if US Sentiment Data Disappoints
2021-08-31 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts on EUR with our free guide, available today: https://t.co/XtydfUNW0y https://t.co/TkfRsS1wWV
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (JUN) Actual: 1.6% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (JUN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • 🇨🇦 GDP MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.7% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • 🇨🇦 GDP Growth Rate Annualized (Q2) Actual: -1.1% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • 🇨🇦 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: -0.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VCwfTTKdHh
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.87% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B5nsPXfnG0
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/SPFkR6GvEK
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 GDP MoM (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher

Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Eurozone CPI Talking Points:

  • Eurozone Core CPI for August beats estimates at 1.6%
  • Energy Sector shows the largest increase since July
  • EUR/USD edges above 1.180

Eurozone Core Inflation Rate (YoY) came in at 1.6%, beating estimates of 1.5% as inflationary pressures continue to mount.

With policy makers maintaining a dovish stance, the European Central Bank (ECB) has suggested that higher inflation is ‘transitory’ and will likely subside once global economies have returned to Pre-Covid activities.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how CPI data affects currency pairs

As the European Central Bank (ECB) prepares for their next meeting, expected to be held on 9 September 2021, investors are pricing in an extension of Quantitative Easing despite a positive German employment report.

Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher

DailyFX Economic Calendar

While the Energy sector showed the highest annual rate increase from 14.3% in July to 15.4% in August, supply constraints in the oil and gas industry combined with the spread of the Delta variant have dampened sentiment, raising concerns that the increasing pace at which global economies are recovering from the pandemic may have additional long-term consequences if low interest rates remain for the foreseeable future.

Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher

Source: ECB Eurostats

The release of the data combined with a better than expected unemployment data from Germany, Europe’s largest economy, EUR/USD edged higher, above the key psychological level of 1.180 which continues to hold as support for the imminent move.

Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD
Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD
2021-08-31 11:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles
Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles
2021-08-31 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaking Lower and Testing Trend Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaking Lower and Testing Trend Support
2021-08-31 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR