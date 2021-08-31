Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDCAD Differing Options for Dollar Outlook, S&P 500 Outpaces Dow
2021-08-31 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed
2021-08-31 06:11:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting Overshadows Hurricane Ida as WTI Prices Stall
2021-08-30 21:13:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Find Support if US Sentiment Data Disappoints
2021-08-31 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Ethereum (ETH/USD) breaking to a multi-month high...needs confirmation. +3.5% @ $3,400. #ethereum #ethusd @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/RQ5DfwXVIA
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfIZNKr https://t.co/xHn0sXVo6w
  • ECB's Holzmann says the ECB are in a position to mull reducing pandemic aid $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0DCuGoE95d
  • Kazakhstan says it considers existing OPEC+ decision as sufficient to stabilise market -TASS #OOTT
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/dsa2qVQ5Dk
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.62% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CxGuYDuNb9
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.92% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tivAaatnZv
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.19% US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/esv8XiBclW
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/naUDa6G6U8
Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD Shrugs Off Covid Concerns and Weak Chinese Data
  • USD Leg the Main Driver of the Pair
  • Example a Classic NFP Reaction

AUD Shrugging Off Covid and China Concerns

An extension of the Powell inspired drop in the greenback continues to provide a lift for AUD/USD, which has interestingly shrugged off the poor Chinese data overnight as well as the continued rise in Covid cases. Given the latter, the capital of Australia, Canberra, has extended lockdown measures until September 17th. That being said, with notable US data points to be released this week, in the form of ISM and NFP, the pair is likely to take its cue from the USD leg.

Australian Covid Cases Hitting Record Levels

Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

Source: WHO

Still expecting downside in AUD

Despite the recent pick up in AUD/USD, I am still expecting downside in the pair for several reasons.

  1. The Fed taper nears, although, when the announcement happens is conditional on this week’s NFP report. A strong report raises expectations of a September announcement, leading to softer AUD/USD.
  2. The RBA is expected to reverse its decision to cut the pace of asset purchases and maintain A$5bln/week pace amid the deteriorating Covid backdrop as cases hit record levels.
  3. Chinese data continues to weaken as evidenced by the latest PMI figures.

That being said, with risk sentiment remaining firm as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hits a fresh record, pullbacks in the pair have been limited. Another factor to consider for today’s session is the fact that today is month-end and given the MTD gains in SPX (3%), the USD may come under pressure heading into the London 4pm fix.

AUD/USD Technical Levels

Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

Source: Refintiiv

AUD/USD Back into Consolidation Zone

Taking a look at the chart, the AUD is back to its prior consolidation zone and with resistance situated at 0.7385 and 0.7400, this is likely to see upside capped. While on the downside, near term support comes in at the 0.7300 handle.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

Source: Refinitiv

A Classic Case of Trading NFP

With a lot of attention on the NFP figure once again, I thought I’d take a look back at last month’s release, which had been a textbook case of how NFP is traded. Heading into release we had the ADP report had significantly missed expectations (330k vs 695k exp.), which in turn, lowered the bar for the NFP report to surprise on the upside. Couple this with surprisingly hawkish comments from Vice Chair Clarida, this had heightened the market sensitivity to the NFP report.

That being said, when laying out the scenario’s my view had been that should we see a strong headline and details, the USD would be expected to perform well vs CHF and NZD. Upon the release of the NFP report, which had been a very strong reading, NZD/USD immediately blipped lower, before retracing back to pre-announced levels, until the dust settled and NZD/USD began to drift lower. As such, it is worth highlighting that the immediate blip lower is likely caused by algos/HFTs, therefore, jumping on this move would likely result in a poor entry. In turn, as a retail trader with higher latency, it is best to wait for the dust to settle.

NZD/USD Trading During NFP

Australian Dollar Forecast: Further AUD/USD Upside Facing Hurdles

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD
Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD
2021-08-31 11:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaking Lower and Testing Trend Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaking Lower and Testing Trend Support
2021-08-31 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Advertisement