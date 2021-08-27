Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-29 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-29 16:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-29 16:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack
2021-08-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech
2021-08-29 22:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/2DgYyf2n3u
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts on USD with our free guide, available today: https://t.co/mHlnWhIEuI https://t.co/tdspBLBbeX
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/PxAbuVfvKS
  • We are facing a trading week of stark contrast. On the one hand, the pre-Labor Day holiday week is typically one of the most thinned periods of the year. Alternatively, there are themes and event risk galore. The US docket below and my outlook here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/28/SP-500-Climb-and-Dollar-Reversal-How-Far-Will-Markets-Go-Between-Doldrums-and-NFPs.html https://t.co/9B894sA6Br
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/y3NmXcAW8G
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/OAKwqyNs1W
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/bTVMeUQCls
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/MeFed3aIkD
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/o1W0QTNZWa
  • US Dollar plunged more than 0.8% after reversing from key resistance this week- risk for a deeper USD correction? Get your weekly USD technical forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/E9iltHw1r8 https://t.co/tiADAkhsgi
Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech

Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GBP/USD Analysis:

  • GBP/USD jumped during Powell speech but pulled back modestly thereafter
  • Cable set to continue its largely sideways grind this coming week
  • IG Client Sentiment: Massive jump in weekly short positioning muddies sentiment reading
Advertisement

Powell Speech Produces Short-lived Volatility

Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell conducted his virtual address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday where he reaffirmed the FOMC’s committed stance to supporting the economic recovery.

Powell repeated the narrative that inflationary pressures are transitory and have shown signs of stabilizing, while the labor market continues to improve but remains short of the Fed’s goals for now.

During Powell’s address and in the moments that followed, GBP/USD shot higher but backtracked slightly as volatility proved to be short-lived.

GBP/USD 5 Minute Chart

gbp/usd 5 minute chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

GBP/USD Outlook: Neutral

The daily chart remains supportive of largely sideways movement in the absence of any significant economic data apart from the US NFP report on Friday.

Should Friday’s jump spill over into the coming week, there would need to be a break above the 1.3780 as the immediate level of resistance, which would leave quite the challenge to approach the 1.3920 level.

If the dollar starts the week on the a positive note, GBP/USD would see 1.3670 as the nearest level of support with the 23.% Fib level (drawn from the March 2020 low to the 2021 high) at 1.3580 as the next significant level of support.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Massive Jump in Weekly Short Positioning Muddies Sentiment Reading

Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

  • GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 64.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.81 to 1.
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.
  • However, a massive increase in weekly short positioning (21.6%) has resulted in a mixed GBP/USD trading bias despite nearly 65% of traders holding longs

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
S&P, Nasdaq Fresh Highs as USD Drops on Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
S&P, Nasdaq Fresh Highs as USD Drops on Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
2021-08-27 14:42:00
Oil, GameStop (GME) Soar & Jackson Hole Inflation Expectations – FinTwits Trends to Watch
Oil, GameStop (GME) Soar & Jackson Hole Inflation Expectations – FinTwits Trends to Watch
2021-08-27 14:21:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed